Echo Research Expands Service Portfolio with Acquisition of Reputation Dividend
Strategic move strengthens Echo Research's ability to deliver comprehensive, board-ready reputational intelligence solutions
This strategic addition aligns perfectly with our mission to equip organizations with actionable insights to fortify their reputation and drive business success.”LONDON, UK, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Echo Research, the leading global research agency specializing in reputation insight, benchmarking, and intelligence, announces its acquisition of Reputation Dividend, the foremost authority in valuing intangible reputational assets for listed companies worldwide. This strategic move strengthens Echo Research's ability to deliver comprehensive, board-ready reputational intelligence solutions to its global clientele.
The Reputation Dividend analytical suite assesses an enterprise's intangible reputation value separately from operational and financial metrics, quantifying the external factors shaping this value. This empowers organizations to refine messaging priorities for maximum positive impact on shareholders.
With over three decades of combined experience in reputation measurement and analysis, Echo Research and Reputation Dividend offer unmatched expertise and innovative solutions to navigate the intricate terrain of corporate reputation. The acquisition encompasses the name, IP, proprietary methodology, and extensive reputational data spanning more than 700 S&P and FTSE-listed companies since 2009.
Sandra Macleod, CEO of Echo Research, stated, "We are delighted to welcome Reputation Dividend to the Echo Research family, alongside Britain’s Most Admired Companies Study. This strategic addition aligns perfectly with our mission to equip organizations with actionable insights to fortify their reputation and drive business success. By integrating Reputation Dividend's expertise, we offer clients deeper insights and strategic guidance to manage and safeguard their reputation effectively."
Ray Jordan, senior communications leader in the health care industry, said, "I have deployed Echo’s reputation valuation analysis for many years in my role as past chief communications officer at Johnson & Johnson and Amgen . The insights helped me focus senior leadership and my corporate affairs teams on the most constructive messaging to bolster shareholder value, helping to drive measurable gains in reputation scores and market capitalization for each company during my tenure.”
Reputation Dividend pioneered the assessment of reputation's intangible value, which on average contributes 30% to market capitalization. Macleod added, "By integrating Reputation Dividend’s methodologies with Echo Research's suite, we anticipate delivering even greater value to clients seeking to unlock their reputation capital."
As a registered Expert Witness in reputation in courts of law, Echo Research Limited remains committed to providing best-in-class reputational insight, benchmarking, and advisory services worldwide. The acquisition underscores Echo Research's dedication to innovation and excellence in guiding clients through the evolving reputation landscape with sound, objective evidence and insight.
About Echo Research: Established in 1990, Echo Research is a leading global research agency providing insight and intelligence to over 700 clients across various sectors and markets. With a focus on reputation measurement, content analysis, stakeholder studies, and benchmarking, Echo Research empowers organizations to make informed decisions and build strong, resilient reputations. Winner of 100 industry awards, Echo Research also owns and operates Britain’s Most Admired Companies Study, the UK's longest-running corporate reputation survey.
About Reputation Dividend: Founded in 2009 by mathematician and economist Simon Cole, Reputation Dividend is a corporate reputation and brand research consultancy specializing in economic reputation analytics. With expertise in quantifying the economic contribution of major brands and reputations globally, Reputation Dividend helps organizations evaluate and enhance their reputation capital to drive sustainable business growth and stakeholder trust.
