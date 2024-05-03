Bloomingdale School of Music Announces 24th Annual Performathon

Bloomingdale School of Music's 24th Annual Performathon

The student-led fundraising campaign for scholarships and financial aid begins April 30, culminating in a full day of performances, food, and fun on May 18.

I'm passionate about this campaign because Bloomingdale School of Music has helped me thrive in the music world. Thanks to Bloomingdale I was able to get accepted into college as a music major!” — Briana Almonte, Bloomingdale Student