Bloomingdale School of Music Announces 24th Annual Performathon
The student-led fundraising campaign for scholarships and financial aid begins April 30, culminating in a full day of performances, food, and fun on May 18.
I'm passionate about this campaign because Bloomingdale School of Music has helped me thrive in the music world. Thanks to Bloomingdale I was able to get accepted into college as a music major!”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bloomingdale School of Music presents the 24th Annual Performathon on Saturday, May 18, 2024 from 12pm – 6pm, online and at the brownstone, 323 W. 108th Street, NYC. This year, the event is sponsored by the American Musical and Dramatic Academy.
— Briana Almonte, Bloomingdale Student
MUSIC FOR ALL! Join the Bloomingdale community for live non-stop performances, a catered lunch, and craft activities for kids in support of Bloomingdale’s mission to provide open access to quality music education for all who seek it. The annual Performathon provides the opportunity for students to support each other by raising funds for the Bloomingdale scholarship program. Over the past decade alone, Bloomingdale has awarded more than $2 million in tuition assistance and aided thousands of families. For more information, visit https://www.bsmny.org/performathon-2024/.
Online Fundraising Campaign - April 30th - May 18th
In Person Event - Saturday, May 18, 2024 12 pm - 6 pm at Bloomingdale School of Music
12-5 pm Performances (free and open to the public)
12-3 pm Catered lunch ($10 ticket)
12-5 pm Fun crafts for kids & face painting ($5 ticket)
5-6 pm Winners announced, raffle drawing, free ice cream & snacks reception
About Bloomingdale School of Music
Founded in 1964, Bloomingdale School of Music is dedicated to the belief that music changes lives and everyone should have access to high-quality music education regardless of economic status, race, religion, ability level, or gender. Bloomingdale is a music-driven community center where all are welcome to join and learn about music from top faculty. Over 650 students of all ages and skill levels attend Bloomingdale weekly for private lessons and group classes in over 20 instruments, music ensembles, early childhood classes, college prep, adult classes and much more. www.bsmny.org/
