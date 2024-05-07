RED THINKING WINS GOLD, PLATINUM AND HONORABLE MENTION IN THE 2024 INTERNATIONAL HERMES CREATIVE AWARDS
Washington, DC Metro area brand strategy, creative, and digital firm recognized for outstanding work; receives an award for every project entered.
At Red Thinking, we focus on nurturing the importance of a brand’s "Why," allowing us to deliver branding, design, and digital campaigns that successfully resonate with the end user.”WASHINGTON, DC METRO, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Thinking is pleased to announce that it has been awarded five 2024 Hermes Creative Awards—an international awards competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing, and design of traditional and emerging media. Hermes Creative Awards recognizes outstanding work in the industry while promoting the philanthropic nature of marketing and communication professionals.
— Shay Onorio, President and Owner of Red Thinking
Red Thinking received an award for every project entered into this years’ 2024 Hermes Creative Awards including two Gold awards—including a landing page for The Barn at Brambleton, designed to attract brides, milestone celebrants, and corporate event planners to the modern and sophisticated venue in Ashburn, VA. By showcasing the venue's history and rustic charm, Red Thinking designed a visually appealing digital platform that invites visitors to explore its beautiful surroundings and versatile event spaces.
The second Gold award was given to Red Thinking’s organic social media campaign for the non-profit, Women Giving Back.
“Working with Women Giving Back holds immense significance for our team,” says Shay Onorio, President and Owner of Red Thinking. “We are dedicated to amplifying their impactful initiatives, such as the backpack drive and winter coat drive, as collaborating with this organization is not just a job—it's a privilege.”
In addition, Red Thinking won two 2024 Platinum awards, including a logo for The Inner Loop—a non-profit organization promoting the distinctive literary culture of Washington, DC. With The Inner Loop embodying inclusivity and progressivism, Red Thinking was inspired by warmth, intellect, and diversity, in turn creating a logo that merged academia with approachability, capturing the brand’s welcoming ethos and forward-thinking stance. The second Platinum award was given to Red Thinking for their production of a magazine for senior living company English Meadows. The magazine serves as a comprehensive guide, providing insight into life at the community and showcasing each campus through dedicated pages featuring storytelling and personal testimonials from residents, group activities and amenities.
Honorable Mention was awarded to Red Thinking’s work on a holiday card for EagleBank, a design collaboration aimed at evoking winter vibes while avoiding specific holiday references, ensuring inclusivity for all recipients.
“At Red Thinking, we focus on nurturing the importance of a brand’s ‘Why,’” says Onorio. “Our team diligently works toward clear and comprehensive goals with our clients, allowing us to deliver branding, design, and digital campaigns that successfully resonate with the end user. We appreciate the Hermes Creative Awards and AMCP for recognizing us with five awards this year.”
Over 6,500 entries ranging from throughout the United States, Canada and two dozen other countries were entered into the Hermes Creative Awards 2024 competition. Corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, PR firms, design shops, production companies, and freelancers entered over 200 award categories, from print media and strategic campaigns to interactive media and pro bono work.
To view more award-winning projects by Red Thinking and to learn more about the team and how they work, visit redthinkingllc.com.
About Red Thinking
Red Thinking is a woman-owned, privately held brand strategy, creative, and digital firm located in the Washington, DC Metro region and led by President and Owner Shay Onorio. Inspired by the colorful world around them, the Red Thinkers ask thought-provoking questions and let creativity, curiosity, and conversations guide them in developing real connections with their clients. They are a team of insightful, organized, and energized professionals who motivate one other to push creative and strategic limits. For more information, go to redthinkingllc.com.
About the Hermes Creative Awards
Hermes Creative Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, media production, and freelance professionals. AMCP oversees awards and recognition programs, provides judges, and rewards outstanding achievement and service to the profession. For more information and a complete list of 2024 Platinum and Gold Winners, visit the Hermes Creative Awards website at www.hermesawards.com.
About the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP)
Now in its fourth decade, AMCP has earned a reputation for accuracy, fairness, and credibility. As part of its mission, AMCP fosters and supports the efforts of creative professionals who contribute their unique talents to public service and charitable organizations. In addition, the efforts of generous marketing and communication professionals are acknowledged through grants and special recognition. AMCP judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. For more information visit https://www.amcpros.com/.
