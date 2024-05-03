Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Launches New Rewards Program

World’s largest barbecue concept rolls out new and improved Loyalty Program starting May 6th

Dallas, TX, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is making it even easier for their loyal guest to earn FREE pit-smoked barbecue with its new and improved Big Yellow Cup Rewards program.

Starting on Monday, May 6th, the Texas-style barbecue brand will be launching their upgraded Big Yellow Cup Rewards Program that is full of delicious enhancements including:

More personalized rewards, catered specifically towards their favorite barbecue offerings

Extra menu items available for redemption

Treating our most loyal barbecue guests by introducing special Mystery Rewards, which are awarded every four transactions

Offering multiple bonus points opportunities that weren’t available before

The new program will also introduce Dickey’s Barbecue Badges. These badges include the “Frequent Face” badge, the “Sweet Thang” badge, and the “Weekender” badge to name a few. Barbecue badges are a fun way to earn points while also showing off your Dickey’s loyalty.

“We are so excited about the enhancements to our Big Yellow Cup Rewards Program, giving more benefits to our tried-and-true guests,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “There’s never been a simpler way to thank our loyal fans for enjoying our Legit. Texas. Barbecue. We appreciate folks choosing to spend their hard-earned dollars with us when budgets are tight for many, so we want to over deliver on quality and value, and our rewards program is a way to give more back to our guests.”

While making these guest-driven enhancements, the barbecue brand has also updated their website and the Dickey’s mobile app experience with a more user-friendly interface. These improvements will explain the new program enhancements in detail, display “New Available Rewards” to the guests, as well as give them the opportunity to view their rewards point history.

For full details on the Dickey’s updated Big Yellow Cup Rewards Program click HERE to direct you to the loyalty section on www.dickeys.com.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue. ™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickeys proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickeys was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

