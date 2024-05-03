Verizon Business to spotlight the fast-changing cybersecurity landscape and how to manage it at RSA Conference™

Verizon Business has the unique position of being a global leader in cybersecurity with network expertise and visibility.

NEW YORK, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business will be front and center at RSA 2024 (Booth #5570) at the Moscone Center in San Francisco to demonstrate the latest cybersecurity strategies and solutions and, more importantly, how to put them to work for the business community.



“Our presence at this year’s RSA is much more than just having a booth – as a global leader in cybersecurity, we have a responsibility to help the global business community develop the knowledge and plan to safeguard their data,” said Jennifer Varner, Senior Director of Security Solution Sales, North America, Verizon Business. “Every year, the importance of this conference increases. Bad actors work 24/7, as does Verizon Business. Come have a conversation with our team, as conversation leads to a plan, which leads to meaningful action when it comes to cybersecurity preparedness.”

On May 1, Verizon Business announced the 2024 Data Breach Investigations Report ( DBIR ). For the last 17 years, the DBIR has served as an authoritative and comprehensive source of information on data breaches and cyber incidents in the world. The 2024 report compiled a record number of breaches – with over 30,000 incidents reviewed and over 10,000 confirmed data breaches analyzed across 94 countries.

What you need to know about the 2024 DBIR findings:

The big news. Exploitation of vulnerabilities, like ransomware attacks and extortion techniques, grew by 180% — nearly tripling in the last year. The report also found that while it takes businesses on average 55 days to patch only 50% of their vulnerabilities, it takes threat actors just 5 days to find and exploit them.

Stolen credentials are still a problem. Over the last ten years, 31% of all breaches have involved stolen credentials. This includes phishing attacks. In fact, this year’s report found that the median time for users to fall for phishing emails is less than 60 seconds.

Humans are vulnerable. 68% of all breaches involved a “non-malicious human element,” caused by a person who either fell victim to a social engineering attack like phishing or made some type of error, like sending sensitive information to the wrong person.

There's more. The cyber threat landscape has only become more complex and dangerous. The 2024 report is designed to help business owners and employees safeguard their data by better understanding the current trends and emerging techniques bad actors employ.

“Each year, certain things remain the same – bad actors work tirelessly to steal and monetize data, the human element continues to be a vulnerability, and business leaders need to focus on their cybersecurity architecture,” said Chris Novak, Sr. Director of the Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center. “As we’ve seen with the 2024 Data Breach Investigations Report, vulnerability exploitation surged by 180% last year and ransomware and extortion techniques accounted for a third of all breaches. Business leaders need to think about cybersecurity every day because when you think you’re ahead, you’re already two steps behind.”

Verizon Business executives will be speaking throughout the conference both on stage and in the Verizon booth (#5770). Speaking sessions include:



Unveiling the 2024 Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR) (Tue, May 7, 2:25 – 3:15 PM PT): Join Verizon’s Chris Novak, Senior Director, Verizon Cyber Security Consulting, to learn how the landscape has evolved, the role generation AI is playing in cybersecurity, the impacts of geopolitical tensions and more.

Join Verizon’s Chris Novak, Senior Director, Verizon Cyber Security Consulting, to learn how the landscape has evolved, the role generation AI is playing in cybersecurity, the impacts of geopolitical tensions and more. Voice Security - Get Up to Speed on This Attack Vector (Thu, May 9, 9:40 – 10:30 AM PT): Join Mark Voorheis, Verizon Business, to hear how VoIP has increased the volume of unwanted calls over the past decade, and generative AI is increasing the scope of the problem. Organizations must include voice security tools and practices as a comprehensive security and risk management strategy. Get a primer on the key areas of voice security, including the standard lexicon and controls.

Stop by North Expo Booth #5770 to catch Verizon Business informative sessions on challenges CISOs are facing today. In-booth theater sessions:

SEC regulatory update: navigating recent changes in cybersecurity disclosure rules

The rising cyber risks of social engineering and mobile threats

Take control of your PCI program

2024 Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR) key findings

What’s your Zero Trust challenge?

Security, 5G and the new risk landscape

Decoding ransomware threats: a data analytics approach



Verizon Business will also have four demos on display at its booth, focusing on social engineering defense, voice security and assurance, cyber risk programs, and secure connectivity.

Find Verizon Business at Booth #5770 in the North Expo at RSA Conference 2024, which takes place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA from May 6-9, 2024.

Visit HERE for more information on Verizon Business’ cybersecurity solutions.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed in 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, and security.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Carlos Arcila

908-202-0479

carlos.arcila@verizon.com