Working Solutions Law Firm Announces Instacart 'Mass Arbitration' Hotline and Survey
Working Solutions Law Firm is a team of employment attorneys based in New York, New Jersey, & Massachusetts. The firm has announced a new resource for workers.
Many of the newer Internet 'gig economy' services like Instacart may not comply with federal and state employment laws, especially regarding misclassification of employees and contractors.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Working Solutions Law Firm, a team of employment attorneys at https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/, has announced two new resources for employees of Instacart, who believe that they may have not received just compensation for wages, not been paid correctly for overtime, and/or may have been misclassified as 'contractors' as opposed to 'employees' as well as other potential violations of employment law.
— Chris Q. Davis
The new hotline can be reached at 917-905-3302 and the survey can be reached at https://workingsolutionsnyc.cliogrow.com/intake/64fac0cffda214b0894ba33fb66d609a.
“Many of the newer Internet 'gig economy' services like Instacart may not be in compliance with federal and state employment laws, especially regarding misclassification of employees and contractors as well as the correct and legal payment of wages and overtime,” explained Chris Q. Davis, managing partner at the law firm. "Our new hotline and survey help Instacart workers take the first step at learning their legal rights."
Here is background on the case. Working Solutions Law Firm has taken a proactive step to address concerns regarding wage practices within the gig economy. The decision stems from the inspiring efforts of an individual Instacart Shopper who, without legal representation, successfully filed a claim against Instacart for unpaid wages and penalties. This Shopper's determination led the Department of Labor to initiate collection proceedings against Instacart.
Despite Instacart's significant revenue, some Instacart Shoppers struggle to earn even minimum wage. The successful claim filed by the individual Shopper against Instacart is a significant achievement. In response, Working Solutions Law Firm has initiated a mass legal action on behalf of Instacart Shoppers nationwide.
The firm believes that Instacart's misclassification of Shoppers as independent contractors has led to various violations, including failure to compensate Shoppers for all hours worked and reliance on an unlawful payment system. The aim is to advocate for the rights of Instacart Shoppers and ensure fair compensation within the gig economy.
Instacart workers or contractors who believe they may have been impacted by these issues are encouraged to reach out to Working Solutions Law Firm. Their voices matter, and the firm is available to help them understand their rights and explore their options. Potential clients can contact the firm to discuss their situation confidentially.
Any employee who believes that they may be subject to unfair wages and/or overtime as well as misclassification can reach out for a private, confidential consultation with the law firm at https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/free-case-evaluation.
ABOUT WORKING SOLUTIONS LAW FIRM
Working Solutions Law Firm is a law firm with offices in New York (New York City) and New Jersey that is committed to serving the possible needs of clients who are seeking an attorney. This includes but is not limited to claims of discrimination, retaliation, FMLA violations, wrongful termination, benefits & vacation pay, FLSA violations such as unpaid & overtime wages, severance agreements, and sexual harassment. For employers, the law firm handles issues such as litigation defense, handbook & contract drafting, compliance & HR advisory services, small business services, and startup services. Persons who may have employment law issues are encouraged to reach out to the law firm for a confidential, no obligation consultation.
Lee McDonald
JM Internet Group
+1 415-655-1071
email us here