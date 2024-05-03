Submit Release
PM Phạm Minh Chính sends sympathy to China over landslide

VIETNAM, May 3  

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on May 3 sent a telegram to Chinese Premier Li Qiang showing his sympathy over serious human and asset losses caused by a landslide in Meizhou, Guangdong province.

On the same day, Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn cabled a a similar message to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

The landslide occurred in the Chayang section of the Meizhou-Dabu Expressway in Meizhou on early May 1. As of 3:30pm on May 2, the disaster had caused 48 deaths and 30 injuries. — VNS

