Magnify announces acquisition of IT staffing firm, HuntSource.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 6, 2024 – Today, Magnify announces the acquisition of the IT staffing firm, HuntSource. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Huntsource specializes in Cyber and Information Security staffing.

Founded in 2017, HuntSource has provided unmatched client service with their carefully cultivated team of industry experts. This acquisition will bolster Magnify’s strong Charlotte presence, while enhancing their robust staffing and recruiting capabilities with deep expertise in Cyber & Information Security. The two teams will merge their Charlotte workforces, and move into a new headquarters this summer.

“Simply put, the reputation of both HuntSource and its CEO, Jack Hall, has been a staple of the local Charlotte community since 2017,” says Magnify Co-Owner Dheryld Houston. “They were able to accomplish a lot of great things and create a fantastic reputation within the Information Technology space as a Cyber Security focused Staffing Firm. Upon learning that our values aligned with a similar vision of how we could grow together, it made it an easy decision to acquire HuntSource and to continue working with Jack Hall. We could not be more excited and look forward to expanding our reach within Charlotte, as well as nationwide with our new increased footprint.”

Magnify’s Co-Owner Alex Weedon adds, “We were so impressed by the niche HuntSource developed within many enterprise Fortune 500 companies in Charlotte and throughout the country. With our aligned values, united teams, and enhanced capabilities, we are in a prime position to grow and offer the best service possible to our clients.”

“Magnify felt like the perfect fit for HuntSource to continue its growth trajectory, while remaining acutely focused on its core belief of keeping the client and candidate at the forefront of everything we do,” says Jack Hall, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Huntsource. “The leadership team at Magnify mirrored the values of how HuntSource has operated since inception. Our strengths are compatible and I am excited to see how we grow together as one organization.”

About Magnify

At Magnify, we believe finding the right candidate shouldn’t be a lengthy affair; we believe our clients should be able to work with a partner who provides vetted candidates and relevant resources to help them make an educated decision within the first two steps of the hiring process. Since 2014, we’ve dedicated ourselves to changing the experiences that employers have when working with staffing firms.

About HuntSource

HuntSource’s mission is to help companies hire skilled professionals who can improve their cyber security, data intelligence, and analytics capabilities, as well as career opportunities. We do this because we believe the business world needs to reduce cyber theft and improve the insights and value it generates from data. We arm businesses with the highest quality talent needed to effectively combat the various security risks that threaten them daily. We strive to be the preeminent and comprehensive Cyber Security, Data Intelligence, and Analytics Talent Workforce Solution providers, making clients and companies the centerpieces of everything we do.

