NIORIC Debuts with Two Striking Singles: "Bright Side" and "Isla Roca"
Exploring New Depths in House Music, NIORIC's Dual Release Showcases His Artistic Range and Innovative Approach.
With my dual releases I wanted to explore different facets of the house music and electronic spectrum, from thumping festival anthems to vibrant rhythmic blends.”MILAN, LOMBARDIA, ITALY, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Italian house and electronic music producer NIORIC makes a bold entrance into the music world with not just one, but two standout singles. "Bright Side," released on April 19, 2024, and "Isla Roca," released quite simultaneously on May 1, 2024, demonstrate NIORIC’s ability to innovate within the house music genre, marking him as a promising new talent in the worldwide music scene.
— NIORIC
NIORIC’s journey from the heart of Italy’s electronic scene to producing his own tracks allows him to create music that is not only dynamic but also deeply personal. "My aim is to create music that moves people, that brings light and energy into their lives," says NIORIC. "With 'Bright Side' and 'Isla Roca,' I wanted to explore different facets of the house music and electronic spectrum, from thumping festival anthems to vibrant rhythmic blends."
The dual release strategy underscores NIORIC's intent to establish himself as a multifaceted artist. This approach not only showcases his flexibility in producing across genres but also sets the stage for a career that promises continual innovation and musical exploration. "Each track invites listeners into different corners of my musical mind, offering a taste of the varied styles I intend to explore," NIORIC explains.
Both 'Bright Side' and 'Isla Roca' are available on all major streaming platforms. Listeners are encouraged to experience the depth and breadth of NIORIC's musical prowess as he continues to carve a unique niche within the global electronic music community.
