On the 28 May 2024, Ireland is hosting an Oral Health Side Event at the 77th World Health Assembly in Geneva, along with co-sponsoring countries of Kenya, Kuwait, Malaysia, Canada, and Sri Lanka. This is the first time that Ireland will be hosting a Side Event on Oral Health.
You just read:
WHA77 Side Event: WHO Global Oral Health Action Plan Implementation
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.