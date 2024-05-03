Submit Release
News Search

There were 827 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,662 in the last 365 days.

WHA77 Side Event: WHO Global Oral Health Action Plan Implementation

On the 28 May 2024, Ireland is hosting an Oral Health Side Event at the 77th World Health Assembly in Geneva, along with co-sponsoring countries of Kenya, Kuwait, Malaysia, Canada, and Sri Lanka. This is the first time that Ireland will be hosting a Side Event on Oral Health.

You just read:

WHA77 Side Event: WHO Global Oral Health Action Plan Implementation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more