Five Reasons to Make Populares Mexican Restaurant & Bar a Cinco de Mayo Destination in NYC
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Populares Mexican Restaurant & Bar located on New York City’s Avenue B is the modern boutique establishment bringing a fresh perspective to traditional Mexican cuisine with an aim of delighting diners. Serving up popular Mexican dishes infused with a contemporary twist, guests can enjoy tasty entrees and drinks in the inviting atmosphere that blends retro-stylish décor with the fun vibes that are uniquely found in the popular neighborhood.
Populares Logo
Populares is becoming a culinary destination that celebrates the flavors, colors, and vibrancy of Mexico while paying homage to the eclectic energy of the East Village. Whether guests are dining in the cozy dining area, enjoying the private dining space, enjoying drinks at the sleek bar, they are invited to immerse themselves in the lively spirit of Populares for dinner or brunch.
This Sunday May 5th is Cinco de Mayo – a celebration of a Mexican victory which ultimately led to the country’s independence. Given Mexico’s love of food and drink, celebrating this special day comes easy at the right place.
Populares has five factors that put the Cinco in Cinco-de-Mayo this year;
La atmósfera (The Atmosphere)
The bar and restaurant is decorated with hand painted murals and uses authentic ceramic tiles to create a welcoming ambience which only serves to highlight the cuisine, designed and created by Creative Director Mido Emad. The establishment has many artistic features which a skilled social media fan will put to good effect to enhance postings on Cinco de Mayo or any other occasion.
Los cocteles (The Cocktails)
Complementing the culinary offerings is an expertly crafted beverage program overseen by Fernando Louis (Casa Mezcal), featuring an array of handcrafted cocktails, artisanal spirits, and curated wine selections. Guests can indulge in classic margaritas with a twist, mezcal-infused creations, and an extensive tequila selection that celebrates Mexico's rich spirit heritage.
El menu (The Menu)
Populares boasts tantalizing selection of popular Mexican dishes reimagined with a modern twist. From mouthwatering tacos and flavorful ceviches to innovative small plates and signature cocktails, each dish at Populares is crafted with care and attention to detail, promising a culinary journey that surprises and delights.
Diners can experience such delicious and affordable dishes as Flautas (queso chihuahua, potatos, sour cream, cotija, watercress and salsa verde), Sope (lamb chorizo, tomato sauce, cilantro and sliced avocado), Paella Croquetas (octopus, paella, poblano crema), and Tuna Tostada (shashimi grade, soy brushed, salsa macha, guacamole, radish). Tacos a la carte are made with ingredient bases of cauliflower, beef al pastor, lamb chorizo, baja fish, grilled shrimp, birria, duck carnitas and even lengua tinga. Plato Fuertes are superb servings of Chile Relleno (poblano peppers vegan picadillo, rice, carrot, peas, chipotle marinara), and Grilled Skirt Steak (patata brava, salsa verde). Sizzling fajitas are one of the favorites as well as lamb chops which can be finished to meet individual preference at the table.
Los tacos (The Tacos)
Redefining a traditional restaurant layout with the taqueria seamlessly integrated into the dining room and bar area, guests can savor freshly made tacos at any time of the evening. There is no other type of venue like this in the downtown area where a truly dynamic and interactive dining experience is found.
El equipo (The Team)
Assisting in the operation of Populares is Director of Operations, Marcus Andrews - a seasoned restaurateur known for his experience with multiple hospitality ventures in New York City. He is committed to ensuring that Populares reaches its full potential in the East Village.
