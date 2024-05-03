Inspiring the Next Generation of Citizen Scholars
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What better way to put what students are learning in the classroom into action than out into the communities? Students can see volunteerism and leadership make a difference in neighborhoods, and beyond. In the seventh year, Better World Day is a national annual do-good initiative organized by the nonprofit EL Education. Students from more than 100 schools across America work in partnership with each other and the local communities on this day to celebrate meaningful engagement that positively affects the world.
EL Education is announcing the recipients of three $2,000 media grants for partner schools or districts to co-create mini documentaries about the 2024 Better World Day Projects.
About EL Education
EL Education is a national nonprofit that partners with educators to transform K-12 schools and districts into hubs of equitable opportunity. Guided by a multi-dimensional vision of student achievement, we support all students to cultivate their unique genius and contribute to a better world. EL Education offers research-proven resources and practices, including the acclaimed EL Education K-8 Language Arts curriculum, Core Practices, and aligned professional learning. EL Education was founded in 1991 and currently reaches 1.1 million students in diverse communities across the country in 48 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit https://eleducation.org.
Kimberly Hefling
