Final Judgment Ordered in Caswell County Nuisance Case

Caswell County Superior Court Judge John Morris has signed a temporary restraining order for a Chapter 19 Nuisance Abatement action against the owners and operators of N.V. Lounge, located at 510 Nunnally Road in Pelham.

The temporary restraining order is the initial step in a civil nuisance abatement case brought by the District Attorney on behalf of the State of North Carolina. Chapter 19 of the North Carolina General Statutes defines “nuisance” activities and provides for a civil remedy to stop criminal acts and their detrimental impacts on the community. This investigation began with a collective decision between the Caswell County Sheriff and County Officials.

“For years, this location has served as a hotspot for criminal activity, constantly draining law enforcement resources, negatively impacting the community and fostering criminal behavior,” said Sheriff Tony Durden. “We are hopeful to work with all parties involved to abate this nuisance and return peace to this community.” Additionally, I would like to thank Alcohol Law Enforcement for partnering with us to address this very important issue.”

On Saturday, April 27, 2024, Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) and members of the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at N.V. Lounge, which was operating as an adult entertainment club. This search warrant resulted in the seizure of ten firearms, one of which was stolen. ALE special agents charged several individuals with multiple felonies and misdemeanors. During this investigation, it was determined that controlled substance violations and alcohol violations were taking place at the business.

In addition to the criminal charges, a violation report will be submitted to the NC ABC Commission, which may result in fines, suspensions, or revocations of ABC permits.

This on-going investigation has been a collaborative effort between ALE, the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office, and members of the community.

ALE’s 111 specially trained agents have the authority to arrest and take investigatory action throughout North Carolina. Their primary responsibility is the enforcement of Alcoholic Beverage Control, tobacco, state lottery, gambling laws and nuisance abatement initiatives.