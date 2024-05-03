Genius Group to Present at the Sidoti Micro Cap Conference

Submit Release
Singapore, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) ("Genius Group" or the "Company"), a leading provider of AI-powered, digital-first education solutions, today announced that it will be participating in the Sidoti Micro Cap Conference virtually Wednesday, May 8 and Thursday, May 9, 2024.

The Company is scheduled to present on Wednesday, May 8th, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the presentation please visit GNS webcast link. Members of Management and the Board will also be available to host one-on-one meetings with approved investors throughout the conference.

To register for a one-on-one meeting, please contact conference@sidoti.com.

About Genius Group
Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a leading provider of AI-powered, digital-first education solutions, disrupting the highly standardized system of traditional education with a personalized, flexible and life-long learning curriculum for the modern student. Genius Group services 5.4 million users in over 200 countries, providing personalized curriculums for individuals, enterprises and governments. The comprehensive, AI-powered platform offers programs for K-12 education, accredited university courses and skills-based courses for entrepreneurs. To learn more, please visit https://www.geniusgroup.net/.

Investor Relations Contact:
Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA
Managing Director
MZ Group - MZ North America
(561) 489-5315
GNS@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us


