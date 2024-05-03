Submit Release
News Search

There were 861 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,697 in the last 365 days.

WPFD: Press freedom matters because humanity matters

IPI members on why we must protect journalism

Press freedom matters because humanity matters. IPI Executive Board Chair Khadija Patel puts it succinctly in a special video from IPI members to mark World Press Freedom Day.

Today, on World Press Freedom Day, IPI stands in solidarity with journalists across the globe. We honour their courage in speaking truth to power and their vital role in strengthening our societies. Every day at IPI, we report on media freedom violations and demand urgent action.

This has been a particularly brutal year for the safety of journalists around the world, especially for journalists in Gaza. Over 100 have been killed since October, many more injured, and countless others have lost family members, friends, and colleagues. Despite facing severe shortages of food, water, medicines, and other basic needs, these courageous journalists remain dedicated to their work. There must be no impunity for their suffering. Their plight must inspire us to be even more determined in the fight for their safety and justice.

Today, journalism is also crucial for our planet’s survival, which, fittingly, is the theme of this year’s World Press Freedom Day. At IPI, we know that in the face of human and environmental crises, a free press is essential, not optional. This is why we have prioritized climate journalism in our advocacy and support. Critical, investigative journalism on climate issues is essential to address the current crisis.

Today, the IPI global network stands in solidarity with all journalists facing oppression around the world, ensuring that their voices are not only heard but also protected as they continue to inform, educate, and inspire us all toward a just and sustainable future.

You just read:

WPFD: Press freedom matters because humanity matters

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more