WPFD: Press freedom matters because humanity matters

Press freedom matters because humanity matters. IPI Executive Board Chair Khadija Patel puts it succinctly in a special video from IPI members to mark World Press Freedom Day.

Today, on World Press Freedom Day, IPI stands in solidarity with journalists across the globe. We honour their courage in speaking truth to power and their vital role in strengthening our societies. Every day at IPI, we report on media freedom violations and demand urgent action.

This has been a particularly brutal year for the safety of journalists around the world, especially for journalists in Gaza. Over 100 have been killed since October, many more injured, and countless others have lost family members, friends, and colleagues. Despite facing severe shortages of food, water, medicines, and other basic needs, these courageous journalists remain dedicated to their work. There must be no impunity for their suffering. Their plight must inspire us to be even more determined in the fight for their safety and justice.

Today, journalism is also crucial for our planet’s survival, which, fittingly, is the theme of this year’s World Press Freedom Day. At IPI, we know that in the face of human and environmental crises, a free press is essential, not optional. This is why we have prioritized climate journalism in our advocacy and support. Critical, investigative journalism on climate issues is essential to address the current crisis.

Today, the IPI global network stands in solidarity with all journalists facing oppression around the world, ensuring that their voices are not only heard but also protected as they continue to inform, educate, and inspire us all toward a just and sustainable future.