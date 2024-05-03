Minister Burke Statement in relation to Boliden / Tara Mines

3rd May 2024

Statement from Minister of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Peter Burke TD:

"I welcome today’s announcement that agreement has been reached on a plan for the reopening of Tara Mines, following extensive discussions between management and trade unions facilitated by the Workplace Relations Commission.

The closure of the mine since July last year has had a significant impact on workers and their families, and on the wider community in the region. I want to commend all parties for the efforts that they have made to ensure a positive outcome in difficult circumstances. Government will ensure that all available supports are put in place for workers that choose to take voluntary redundancy, including supports for retraining and job search assistance.

Tara Mines is a major employer operating in an important sector and the Government is committed to exploring the possibility of strategic supports to incentivise longer term investment by Boliden in Tara Mines."