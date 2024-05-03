Assessing the Industrial Floor Coating Market Landscape and Emerging Trends by 2030 at 4.8% CAGR

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report, the global industrial floor coating industry was accounted for $5.89 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $9.48 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in industrialization across the globe, growth in the food & beverage, manufacturing, and chemical industries, and surge in necessity in industrial facilities have boosted the growth of the global industrial floor coating market. However, lack of skilled workforce and awareness for selection of material hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in FDI inflows and favorable government policies are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

The epoxy segment held the largest share

By resin type, the epoxy segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global industrial floor coating market. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption in the food & beverage, chemical, and food storage warehouse industries for its features including high adhesion, durability, and impact resistance. The report includes analysis of segments such as polyaspartic, polyurethane, anhydrite, and others.

The food and beverages segment dominated the market

By end-user industry, the food and beverage segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global industrial floor coating market. In addition, the segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030, due to increase in demand in food & beverage industry for its ability withstand harsh service conditions including extreme temperature fluctuations and frequent high-pressure hosing. The report includes analysis of segments such as chemical, healthcare, transportation and aviation, and others.

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, held the largest share

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, dominated in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the region is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, owing to rapid industrialization and rise in demand from aerospace and electronics industry. The report includes analysis of global industrial floor coating market across Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

Top Players:
Key companies profiled in the industrial floor coating report include BASF SE, Cipy Polyurethanes Pvt. Ltd., Cornerstone Flooring, Don Construction Products Ltd., Fosroc, Inc., MAPEI S.p.A., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, Twintec Group Limited, and VIACOR Polymer GmbH.

