CPS Technologies to Participate in Sidoti Microcap Virtual Conference

NORTON, Mass., May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced that, as it did last year, the Company will participate in the Sidoti Microcap Virtual Conference on May 8 and 9, 2024. A general presentation by management will be held at 9:15 a.m. Eastern on May 8, with one-on-one calls scheduled throughout the 8th and 9th; institutional investors are encouraged to contact Sidoti directly or CPS investor relations with any questions or to confirm a time to speak with management. The general presentation will be webcast and will subsequently be made available on the Company’s website.



To watch the webcast live, please use this link: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PPoWYJzjSPePoP6H5Q4kPA

About CPS

CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance materials solutions for its customers. The company’s products and intellectual property address critical needs in a variety of applications, including electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, Navy ships, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure and others. CPS hermetic packages can be found in many Aerospace and Satellite applications. CPS’ armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at very light weight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting our customers in building solutions for the transition to clean energy.

CPS Technologies Corporation

111 South Worcester Street

Norton, MA 02766

www.cpstechnologysolutions.com

Investor Relations:

Chris Witty

646-438-9385

cwitty@darrowir.com