Boat House Marine Partners with Tigé Boats to Expand Premium Boat Offerings

Rootstown, Ohio – Boat House Marine, an award-winning boat dealership praised for customer service and dealer excellence in Rootstown, Ohio, is proud to announce its new partnership with Tigé Boats, Inc. to offer Tigé and ATX Surf Boats, enhancing their range of premium watercraft.

With a dedication to exceptional service and expertise in the boating industry, Boat House Marine’s new partnership with Tigé Boats, Inc. and ATX Surf Boats enables customers to browse the meticulously handcrafted interiors, cutting-edge technology, and sleek designs of Tige Surf Boats, that offer a wealth of standard features that surpass other top brands. This selection of high-quality products joins the extensive selection of premium watercraft at Boat House Marine and underscores its commitment to delivering the very best in boating products and services to customers throughout Ohio and Pennsylvania.

“We are thrilled to introduce Tigé’s advanced technology and the stylish, innovative designs of ATX Surf Boats to our customers,” said James Repasky, owner of Boat House Marine. “These brands exemplify the quality and performance that our customers deserve, and we are excited to bring this enhanced boating experience to our community.”

For over three decades, Boat House Marine has been a cornerstone in the Ohio boating community and is renowned locally for exceptional customer service, expertise, and dedication to every customer’s boating experience.

Located in Rootstown, Ohio, and serving a wide area including West Branch Lake, Lake Milton, Berlin Lake, and numerous private lakes, Boat House Marine’s dealership offers a newly expanded showroom that showcases the best in pontoon, wakeboard, and surf boats. Established as Ohio’s premier inboard dealer, the leading boat shop’s recent expansion to Pennsylvania also enables more individuals and families to make their boating dreams a reality and create lifelong memories on the water.

The Boat House Marine team, with over 75 years of combined experience, remains committed to providing customers with unparalleled service, from expert sales guidance and financing assistance to service, parts, and customization. “Our aim is not just to sell boats but to build lasting relationships with our customers,” added Repasky.

The Boat Dealership invites all boating enthusiasts to visit its website today to explore the innovative features and stylish designs of its new range of Tigé and ATX Surf Boats, as well as why Boat House Marine is the trusted source for quality boating solutions and unwavering customer service in Ohio.

More Information

Please visit the website at www.bhmtrilakes.com to learn more about Boat House Marine and its partnership with Tigé Boats, Inc., and why the dealership is the number one choice for boaters seeking the best.

About Boat House Marine

At Boat House Marine, our primary objective is to ensure you spend your summer on the water creating cherished memories with loved ones. We are committed to delivering top-notch customer service and quality support to make your boating experience hassle-free and enjoyable.

Contact Boat House Marine

3976 State Route 14

Rootstown

OH 44272

United States

330-325-1822

Website: https://bhmtrilakes.com/