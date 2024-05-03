Shapiro Administration Continues Pennsylvania’s Small Business Week Celebration with visit to Luzerne County, Highlights Importance of Strengthening Our Downtowns and Main Streets

From Cumberland to Luzerne to Somerset counties, the Shapiro Administration is celebrating Small Business Week and encourages Pennsylvanians to show their support for their local downtowns and Main Streets. Supporting small businesses and Main Streets is an essential component of the Governor’s economic development strategy and 2024-25 budget proposal — which includes a total of $600 million in economic development investments.

Hazleton, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary for Technology and Entrepreneurship Jen Gilburg joined Senator David Argall, Representative Dane Watro, and other local leaders to tour downtown Hazleton in Luzerne County to emphasize the important impact small businesses have on their local and the Commonwealth’s economies and encouraged Pennsylvanians to support their local downtowns and Main Streets throughout Small Business Week ― April 28 through May 4, 2024.

Today’s Small Business Week celebration highlights Governor Josh Shapiro’s proposed investments in our small businesses, Main Streets, and local communities. As part of the Governor’s 2024-25 budget that puts forth a bold vision to create economic opportunity all across Pennsylvania, he is calling for a $25 million investment in the proposed Main Street Matters program.

“The small businesses along Broad and Wyoming Streets that we visited today are the key to a thriving downtown, and Governor Shapiro is 100 per cent committed to supporting them,” said Deputy Secretary Jen Gilburg. “Our vision is to help communities become the best they can be. That’s why the Governor is calling for a $25 million investment into Main Street Matters to help give communities like Hazleton the resources they need to make their Main Streets better places to live, visit, and work ― which means a better environment for small businesses, and a bigger draw for customers.”

Deputy Secretary Gilburg was joined by a group of local leaders as they visited several the city’s businesses, including: the Shared Kitchen Incubator, currently housing Baranko’s Pizza, at the Hayden Family Center for the Arts, Hazleton Food Market, Jimmy’s Quick Lunch and Carmen’s Bakery and Restaurant.

“Small businesses and in particular downtown ones are the heartbeat of a community. The work and partnerships with arts, education, community partnerships and many legacy, family-owned small businesses in Hazleton have been transformative,” said President Mary Malone, Hazleton Chamber of Commerce. “We are excited to host DCED to show what the hard work of both public and private entities has done in last five years. The focus and continued investment by the Shapiro Administration in Main Streets across the Commonwealth is key to success now and in the future.”

As part of this year’s Small Business Week, DCED has visited local businesses across the Commonwealth including New Cumberland, Cumberland County; Bethlehem, Northampton County; Franklin, Venango County; Media, Delaware County; Hazleton, Luzerne County; and will end the tour in Somerset, Somerset County on May 3.

The celebration of Small Business Week builds upon Governor Shapiro’s commitment to create a stronger economy across Pennsylvania. Since day one, Governor Shapiro and his Administration have been working aggressively to make Pennsylvania a leader in innovation and economic development and create economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians. Earlier this year, Governor Shapiro and DCED Secretary Rick Siger launched the Commonwealth’s first Economic Development Strategy in nearly two decades — building on the Shapiro Administration’s work to make Pennsylvania a leader in innovation and economic development and to create economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians.

The Governor’s 2024-25 budget calls for significant investments directly tied back to this ten-year strategy and issues a strong call to action for partners across all sectors to join in with their support. In addition to the $25 million for the Main Street Matters program, other proposed economic development investments in the Governor’s budget include: $500 million in PA SITES funding to bring more commercial and industrial sites to Pennsylvania; $20 million to support large-scale innovation and leverage Pennsylvania’s best-in-class research and development assets; and $3.5 million to create and launch the Pennsylvania Regional Economic Competitiveness Challenge to incentivize regional growth.

If funded, these initiatives will complement the existing technical and financial assistance provided by DCED and our partner networks throughout Pennsylvania, including:

For more information about Small Business Week or the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn, and be sure to tag local small business on social media with the hashtags #PASmallBiz24 and #SmallBusinessWeek

MEDIA CONTACT:

Penny Ickes, dcedpress@pa.gov

# # #