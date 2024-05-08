RiskXchange Debuts ESG Compliance Monitoring Tool for Enhanced Third-party Risk Management

RiskXchange's New ESG Compliance Monitoring Solution RiskXchange logo

A leader in third-party risk management solutions launches the latest addition to its security compliance portfolio.

We recognize that ESG compliance is no longer just an optional extra, but a crucial part of modern business operations.” — Darren Craig, CEO of RiskXchange

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RiskXchange is proud to announce the newest addition to its risk management and security compliance array of solutions — an ESG Compliance Monitoring tool. This groundbreaking feature is designed to assess, score, and monitor third-party vendors' Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) compliance, ensuring that companies can effectively uphold and streamline their ESG compliance practices.

Understanding the growing danger of third-party threats in today's corporate environment, RiskXchange has developed a platform that continuously monitors emerging digital risks and ensures compliance adherence within enterprises and their third-party network through instant Risk Ratings and integrated risk assessments. This new addition is tailored to enhance risk management processes and align cybersecurity strategies with organizations' broader sustainability and social responsibility goals.

INTRODUCING ESG COMPLIANCE FOR THIRD-PARTY VENDORS

The newly unveiled feature on the RiskXchange Platform will allow companies to integrate ESG compliance seamlessly into their existing risk assessment frameworks. This integration will enhance the ability to identify and mitigate potential risks associated with non-compliance and reputational damage, ensuring that businesses can operate with greater confidence in their third-party interactions.

Key Benefits of the ESG Compliance Monitoring Solution:

- Enhanced Risk Management: Incorporates ESG factors to identify and mitigate potential risks, protecting against non-compliance and reputational harm across third parties.

- Streamlined Compliance Processes: Simplifies the monitoring and reporting of ESG compliance, significantly reducing the time and resources required.

- Strategic Business Alignment: Helps align cybersecurity strategies with corporate objectives related to sustainability, social responsibility, and governance.

Darren Craig, CEO of RiskXchange, commented on the launch, stating, "We recognize that ESG compliance is no longer just an optional extra, but a crucial part of modern business operations. Our new ESG Compliance feature empowers companies not only to monitor but also to improve their overall risk management efforts with an integrated approach. Providing a comprehensive view of third-party ESG practices enables our clients to make more informed decisions and maintain a competitive edge in their respective industries."

This enhancement is a testament to RiskXchange's commitment to innovation and dedication to supporting companies in navigating the complexities of ESG compliance and risk management. For more information on RiskXchange and the new ESG Compliance Monitoring Solution, please visit https://riskxchange.co/compliance-solution/#ESG or email us at hello@riskxchange.co

ABOUT RISKXCHANGE

RiskXchange is a leading risk management firm specializing in 360-degree risk management solutions that protect organizations against cyber threats, ensure compliance and secure their third-party network. Headquartered in London, RiskXchange serves a global clientele, providing innovative tools and strategic insights to manage and mitigate risks in today's dynamic business environments.