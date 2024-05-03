America’s Got Talent, BET’s Sunday Best Alum Bay Turner Releases Debut Radio Single, “Brand New”

Bay Turner headlines Community Worship Nights, The Summer Series in 16 cities across eight states.

Single Story Stems From Turner Recognizing His True Identity, Followed by Full Recovery After Doctors Told Him He Would Likely Never Sing Again

Four years ago, a doctor told me my vocal cord was damaged beyond repair and that I’d never sing again...But then an honest to goodness miracle happened.” — Bay Turner

After being discovered by millions on Season 17 of America's Got Talent ( https://youtu.be/0W2tvrF64PE ) and Season 10 of BET's Sunday Best, singer/songwriter Bay Turner releases his debut, Centricity Music radio single, "Brand New." Available at digital and streaming outlets everywhere today (May 3) via http://bayturner.lnk.to/BrandNew , the song follows Turner's remarkable journey seasoned with successes as well as health issues that threatened to end his musical career."Four years ago, a doctor told me my vocal cord was damaged beyond repair and that I'd never sing again," remembers Turner as he shares the story behind his new song that he wrote with Turner Burnett and Sajan Nauriyal, who also produced the single. "This led me to sitting in silence for three months, and it was in that silence that the Lord met me in a powerful way. Truthfully, I had made peace with giving up my dream. My identity was no longer in singing, I found it in Him. He showed me that I was more than just a singer, I was a son of God, and that was more than enough!""But then an honest to goodness miracle happened," continues Turner. "I went back to a different doctor, and he said I was completely healed. And that's where we got the idea for this song. He made me brand new, and, if He did it for me, He can surely do it for you.""Brand New" Chorus:You give me a new breath in my lungsYou got me singing a brand new songFrom night into dayYeah I've been changedFinally living outside my mindLooking ahead, left what's behindFrom night into dayYeah I've been changedActin' brand newLeading "Brand New" along with worship favorites, Turner headlines Community Worship Nights, The Summer Series in 16 cities across eight states. These events began May 1 and wrap up June 9.For all the latest Bay Turner tour, music, news and more information, go to:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bayturnermusic Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bayturnermusic/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bayturnermusic YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSLSYviwnCupXwiF5NWSShw About Bay Turner:Wholly captivated by the soulful sounds of artists like Donny Hathaway, Luther Vandross and Stevie Wonder when he was a young man, Turner's voice blossomed while in college. After earning his undergraduate degree, he became a rising star in young artist programs affiliated with major opera houses around the world. As his faith became more of a central force in his life, he began leading worship alongside the iconic Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir.Just when he thought he was stepping into a divinely orchestrated era of his career, surgery to remove two benign tumors in his chest nicked and paralyzed one of his vocal cords. After spending months in silence under doctor's orders, new tests miraculously revealed his vocal cords to be seamlessly healed and healthy. Turner went on to sign a label and publishing deal with Centricity Music and to perform on America's Got Talent and BET's Sunday Best.A fusion of the R&B/Soul that raised him, the opera that challenged him, the Gospel that shaped him and the modern worship that captured his heart, Turner says, "I know I'm supposed to be using what God gave me to bring Him glory. It's 100% in God's hands, and I'm just here to be a faithful servant."About Centricity Music:The No. 1 Billboard Top Christian Albums Imprint for three consecutive years, Centricity Music is an independent Christian music company based in Franklin, TN. Founded in 2005 with a commitment to artist development and stylistic diversity, its artist roster includes Andrew Peterson, Apollo LTD, Bay Turner, Brandon Heath, Chris Renzema, Jason Gray, Jordan Feliz, Katy Nichole, Lauren Daigle, Mack Brock, Natalie Layne, North Point Worship, Patrick Mayberry and Unspoken. Providing label and publishing services, Centricity is a family-owned organization. The committed work of its staff and artists has yielded successes such as Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards, Dove Awards, K-Love Fan Awards, and multiple Gold and Platinum Albums and Singles. For more Information on Centricity Music, visit https://centricitymusic.com/

Bay Turner - "Brand New" (Official Lyric Video)