The Adaptavist Group Wins Prestigious King's Award for Enterprise in International Trade

London-based tech leader recognised for global growth and innovation

LONDON, UK, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Adaptavist Group, a group of leading global digital transformation experts, has been honoured with the King's Award for Enterprise in the International Trade category for 2024. This marks the second time the British tech firm has received this esteemed award, previously known as The Queen's Award for Enterprise.

The Adaptavist Group's success in international trade is exemplified by its impressive global growth, achieving a 41% increase in global revenue, reaching £236m in the financial year ending in 2023. The company boasts close to 23,000 customers in 155 countries and has reached the milestone of more than 1000 employees worldwide. This growth is driven by the company's mission to help some of the world's largest and most complex organisations work better by improving how they imagine, design, develop, and manage their software and business processes.

Simon Haighton-Williams, CEO of The Adaptavist Group, commented, "We are immensely proud to receive this prestigious award once again. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to driving innovation and delivering value to our customers across the globe. Since we began in 2005, we’ve had a global outlook, and exporting our services internationally, helping businesses around the world be better has been crucial to our overarching success."

The Adaptavist Group's global reach is further demonstrated by its strategic acquisitions and partnerships worldwide. The Company's acquisition of leading Ukrainian technology consultancy Rozdoum, in the midst of the ongoing conflict, highlights its dedication to fostering cross-border collaboration and investing in talented teams worldwide. This move was praised by Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister as crucial for bolstering the tech industry's wartime resilience and attracting foreign investment.

The acquisition was also recognised by the UK-Ukraine TechBridge, a UK government initiative supporting the tech sector in Ukraine. The Adaptavist Group remains the only British company to have acquired a Ukrainian tech company since the conflict began. The Group has now established a presence locally in 15 locations, including the UK, North America and Germany, allowing for global engagement with customers, and strategic partners.

"Our success stems from our willingness to challenge orthodoxy in the pursuit of excellence for our clients," added Haighton-Williams. "From our beginnings as a bootstrapped company, we've fostered a culture of curiosity and innovation that puts client success at the heart of every decision. Alongside this, we're always investing in the future – not just with capital, but also with our time, energy, and lessons learned along the way. It's this perspective that enables us to help global businesses turn transformation into a true competitive advantage."

ENDS

Notes to Editors

The Group's recent fourth annual Digital Etiquette study, Mind The Generational Gap, also showcases its commitment to global thought leadership. Surveying 4,000 knowledge workers across the five countries, the study provides insights into the challenges and opportunities in today's multigenerational workforce, revealing 89% of teams report conflicts over digital tools, underlining the need for clear digital communication to support effective collaboration.

About The Adaptavist Group

The Adaptavist Group is a global family of companies with one common goal: to make business work better. We combine the best talent, technology, and processes to make it easier for our customers to excel–today and tomorrow.

We are experts at delivering innovative software, tailored solutions, and quality services across some of the world's most trusted technology ecosystems, including Atlassian, AWS, Slack, monday.com, GitLab, and many more.

The Adaptavist Group exists to support clients' day-to-day workflows, business transformation, and high-growth strategies. We offer a comprehensive but always evolving range of services across five key practices: agile, DevOps, work management, ITSM, and cloud. Our depth of knowledge across these practices unites us in our mission to help businesses embrace continuous transformation and make it their competitive advantage.

Media Contact: adaptavist@wearetfd.com