Eos Energy Announces Approval of All Proposals at 2024 Annual Stockholder Meeting

EDISON, N.J., May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) (“Eos” or the “Company”), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based long duration energy storage systems, today announced the results of its Annual Stockholders’ Meeting, which was conducted virtually.



“We are deeply grateful for the continued support of our stockholders,” said Joe Mastrangelo, CEO of Eos. “We are currently working to bring our first state-of-the-art manufacturing line into production during the second quarter as planned, a testament to the dedication and expertise of the talented Eos team. Having all the proxy proposals approved allows us to continue to execute the strategic plan outlined on December 12, 2023.”

The Company is pleased to report that stockholders approved the election of Marian “Mimi” Walters and Jeffrey McNeil as Class I directors of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc., each to serve for three years and until his/her successor has been elected and qualified, or until his/her earlier death, resignation or removal. Their combined experience and strategic vision are critical as the Company scales its operations and pursues its path toward profitability.

Mimi brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Eos, having served as a respected voice in both the state and federal government. Her strategic acumen and industry knowledge provides valuable guidance and networks as Eos navigates governmental policies and opportunities and seeks to expand its presence in the California market.

Jeff's appointment underscores Eos' commitment to operational excellence and strategic growth. With his leadership and extensive operational background, the Company aims to streamline and scale production processes, ensuring efficiency and quality as Eos grows its operations through Project AMAZE.

Eos stockholders voted to ratify the selection of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, with 99.39% of the participating shares voting in favor.

Eos stockholders voted to approve a non-binding advisory resolution approving the compensation of the named executive officers (more commonly known as “say on pay”) with 57.15% of the participating shares voting in favor. The Company plans to implement changes to its long-term incentive plan to better align its compensation of employees with the performance of the Company.

Eos stockholders voted to approve an increase in the authorized shares of common stock of the Company from 300,000,000 to 600,000,000 with 67.04% of all outstanding shares of capital stock entitled to vote in favor. Of those stockholders who voted, 89.30% were in favor of this proposal. The increase in authorized shares allows the Company to have the necessary resources in place to meet corporate needs and maintain financial flexibility to support its strategic outlook plan and long-term objectives.

Eos stockholders voted to approve an amendment to the Company’s long-term incentive plan with 56.53% of the participating shares voting in favor. The increase in shares available for the Company’s incentive plan will support the Company’s on-going efforts to attract and retain the employee talent necessary for the Company to execute on its strategic objectives.

“Our employees are the driving force behind our continued advancement and the ability to recruit and retain top talent is paramount to Eos' continued growth and competitiveness in the market,” said Russ Stidolph, Chairman of Eos. “Every full-time employee is an Eos stockholder and by having the ability to offer shares in the Company, we are not only recognizing their individual contributions, but also aligning their interests with those of our broader stockholder community.”

The official voting results for each item voted on by stockholders will be disclosed in a report to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Eos extends its sincere gratitude to its valued stockholders for their active participation and decisive voting at the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting held on May 1, 2024.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth™ aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable—and manufactured in the U.S—it's the core of our innovative systems that today provide utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative for 3 to 12-hour applications. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com .

