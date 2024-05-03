EBRD guarantee to Ukraine’s JSC OTP Bank to enable €120 million of lending to private sector

EBRD provides unfunded portfolio risk-sharing facility to JSC OTP Bank

Facility will unlock €120 million of new financing for Ukraine’s private sector

Focus on agribusiness and critical industries, with EU support for competitiveness upgrades

The EBRD’s facility will cover up to 50 percent of JSC OTP Bank’s credit risk on newly issued sub-loans worth €120 million to private businesses operating in Ukraine. This credit enhancement mechanism enables OTPU to finance critical industries such as agriculture, manufacturing, transport and logistics, supporting companies’ operations and preserving access to critical goods as a vital step in safeguarding people’s livelihoods Total enabled financing under similar EBRD guarantees, signed since the start of Russia’s full-scale war on Ukraine, amounted to close to €900 million as of end-2023.

The EBRD facility will be supported by first loss risk cover funded by the US via the EBRD Crisis Response Special Fund (CRSF) - (USA, France, Canada, Italy, Japan, Norway, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Netherlands, Denmark) - as part of the Bank’s resilience package arrangements.

This agreement between the EBRD and JSC OTP Bank is an extension of cooperation in support of Ukrainian businesses which began in 2022. One element of the facility is a programme to enhance the competitiveness of micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in the European Union’s Eastern Partnership countries.

Up to 15 per cent of the risk-shared loans will support private MSMEs’ long-term investments in EU compliant and green technologies, improving their competitiveness on domestic and foreign markets. Upon completion of their investment projects, eligible sub-borrowers will receive investment incentives financed by the European Union under its EU4Business initiative, as well as technical assistance.

JSC OTP Bank in Ukraine is a 100 per cent owned subsidiary of OTP Bank Plc., Hungary. OTPU is a universal bank offering conventional banking products to MSME, corporate and retail clients, and ranked ninth in Ukraine in terms of total assets as of end-October 2023.