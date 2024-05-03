Submit Release
Taiwan and the Region under President Lai

Taiwan’s new leader will play a significant role in determining how the island navigates cross-strait turbulence and a fragile status quo. As a key point of contention in the U.S.-China relationship, any tactical shifts around inauguration will carry reverberations for the region. In this event, the International Crisis Group will be joined by esteemed foreign policy and defence experts from Taiwan, Japan and the Philippines to discuss the political and security situation in and around the Taiwan Strait and how the unofficial relationships between Taiwan and key regional actors may evolve under a new Taiwanese administration.

This event is co-hosted by the International Crisis Group, the Association of Taiwan Journalists and the Taiwan Foreign Correspondents’ Club and will be in English with simultaneous Chinese interpretation.  

Keynote speaker: Lin Chong-Pin, Former Deputy Minister of Defense, Taiwan (2003 -2004)

Panellists: 
Amanda Hsiao, Senior China Analyst, International Crisis Group 
Chen Ming-chi, CEO of Institute for National Defense and Security Research 
Charmaine Misalucha, Associate Professor of International Studies, De La Salle University, Manila 
Tetsuo Kotani, Senior Fellow at The Japan Institute of International Affairs 
Moderator: Thompson Chau, President of the Taipei Foreign Correspondents Club

This event will be in English with simultaneous interpretation into Chinese.

