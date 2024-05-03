SAAS Local Announces Launch of New Website Video Engagement Tool with AI Chat Bot
Increasing engagement with website visitors and helping to improve conversions by utilising video and AIAULESBURY, BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAAS Local, a leading provider of Local Business growth solutions, is excited to announce the launch of their new website video engagement tool. This innovative tool incorporates an AI chatbot to enhance visitor engagement and increase conversion rates.
Founder Phil Roskams explains, "We understand that websites can often be lonely places, with visitors feeling disconnected from the brand. That's why we have developed this video pop up feature, which will greet visitors and engage with them in a more personal and interactive way."
The video engagement tool allows users to easily record a video greeting or inform customers of special offers. This adds a human touch to the website experience, making visitors feel more connected and valued. The AI chatbot also provides real-time responses to visitors' inquiries, creating a seamless and efficient communication process.
SAAS Local's new website video engagement tool is a game-changer for businesses looking to improve their online presence and customer engagement. With the incorporation of AI technology, it offers a unique and personalized experience for website visitors. This tool is now available for all SAAS Local customers, and the company is confident that it will bring significant benefits to their clients' online businesses.
For more information on SAAS Local's new website video engagement tool with AI chat bot, please visit their https://saaslocal.com or contact their customer support team.
Phil Roskams
SAAS Local
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn