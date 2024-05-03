Launching the TUC’s “Ready to Go” AI Bill

AI is when computers carry out tasks you would usually expect to be carried out by a human. At work, this might include making important decisions about people, such as whether they are hired, where and how they do their work, and whether they are rewarded, disciplined or even made redundant.

Urgent action is needed to ensure that people are protected from the risks and harms of AI-powered decision making in the workplace, and that everyone benefits from the opportunities associated with AI at work. Employers and businesses also need the certainty offered by regulation.

To fill this gap the TUC has published the Artificial Intelligence (Regulation and Employment) Bill, in collaboration with the AI Law Consultancy at Cloisters Chambers, and the Cambridge University Minderoo Centre for Technology.

Background

The Bill is the culmination of a four-year project on AI at the TUC.

We’ve been investigating the impact on workers where AI is used to make decisions about their working conditions. AI can make important, sometimes life-changing decisions like whether they get and keep a job, how, where and when they do their work, and assessment of performance.

Working closely with our affiliated unions, we have carried out research, commissioned a legal report, published a manifesto for change, and guidance for trade union reps. All of the reports are here.

Using technology to manage people has many implications, including the potential for unfairness, discrimination, work intensification, infringements of data and privacy rights, and a loss of agency and human connection.

But there are also lots of opportunities presented by AI at work.

If workers and unions have influence over technology, there’s the potential for AI to be used to make work more productive, safer, and more rewarding.

AI can be a liberator, and a public good, but only if a wide range of different people, not just commercial interests, have control over how this new technology is developed and used.

What is the AI Bill?

The TUC AI Bill is a draft law that showcases the rights and obligations necessary to protect workers against AI-powered decision making, give them a say over technology at work, and give employers and businesses the certainty they need.

Currently, the UK doesn’t have adequate laws to address the impact of AI on society. By contrast, the EU has just passed its EU AI Act, as well as a Directive on the use of AI in platform work, and the USA and Canada are also introducing new measures.

The UK needs to catch up. Our AI Bill is ready to go, having been drafted to the standards of the UK law-making process. With support from parliamentarians, it could swiftly make it onto the statute books.