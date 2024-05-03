DHT Holdings, Inc. to announce first quarter 2024 results on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, May 3, 2024 - DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT or the “Company”) will release its first quarter 2024 results after market close on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast, which will include a slide presentation, at 8:00 a.m. EDT/14:00 CEST on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, to discuss the results for the quarter.

To access the conference call the participants are required to register in advance of the conference using this link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa81801b4277c4b5f91766098f46da211

Upon registering, each participant will be provided with participant dial-in numbers and a unique personal PIN. Participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the e-mail received at the point of registering. Participants may also use the Call Me feature instead of dialing the nearest dial-in number.

The webcast, which will include a slide presentation, will be available on the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ug3daske and can also be accessed in the Investor Relations section on DHT's website at www.dhtankers.com

A recording of the audio and slides presented will be available until May 22, 2024, at 14:00 CEST. The recording can be accessed through the following link:

About DHT Holdings, Inc.

DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Our fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. We operate through our integrated management companies in Monaco, Norway, Singapore, and India. You may recognize us by our renowned business approach as an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service; our quality ships; our prudent capital structure that promotes staying power through the business cycles; our combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts for our fleet; our counter cyclical philosophy with respect to investments, employment of our fleet, and capital allocation; and our transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and good governance. For further information please visit www.dhtankers.com.

Contact:

Laila C. Halvorsen, CFO

Phone: +1 441 295 1422 and +47 984 39 935

E-mail: lch@dhtankers.com



