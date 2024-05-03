Brookfield Business Partners Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE: BBUC, BBU; TSX: BBUC, BBU.UN) announced today financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



“We are pleased with our first quarter results supported by the ongoing performance of our largest operations,” said Anuj Ranjan, CEO of Brookfield Business Partners. “We generated strong margins and the progress achieved on our value creation plans is contributing to higher quality earnings of our operations. Our access to capital continues to be favorable and we generated approximately $300 million of net proceeds from our capital recycling initiatives including agreements to sell two small operations.”

Three Months Ended

March 31, US$ millions (except per unit amounts), unaudited 2024 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders1 $ 48 $ 74 Net income (loss) per limited partnership unit2 $ 0.23 $ 0.34 Adjusted EBITDA3 $ 544 $ 622

Net income attributable to Unitholders for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $48 million ($0.23 income per limited partnership unit) compared to net income of $74 million ($0.34 per limited partnership unit) in the prior period.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $544 million compared to $622 million in the prior period. Prior period results included contribution from our nuclear technology services operation which was sold in November 2023.

Operational Update

The following table presents Adjusted EBITDA by segment:

Three Months Ended

March 31, US$ millions, unaudited 2024 2023 Industrials $ 228 $ 219 Business Services 205 212 Infrastructure Services 143 225 Corporate and Other (32 ) (34 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 544 $ 622



Our Industrials segment generated Adjusted EBITDA of $228 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $219 million during the same period in 2023. Strong performance at our advanced energy storage operation was partially offset by reduced contribution from engineered components manufacturing.

Our Business Services segment generated Adjusted EBITDA of $205 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $212 million during the same period in 2023. Increased contribution from our dealer software and technology services operation and residential mortgage insurer was offset by reduced performance at our construction operation and our Australian healthcare services operation which continues to operate in a challenging environment.

Our Infrastructure Services segment generated Adjusted EBITDA of $143 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $225 million during the same period in 2023 which included contribution from our nuclear technology services operation that was sold in November 2023. Current period results benefited from improved performance at work access services offset by reduced contribution from offshore oil services.

The following table presents Adjusted EFO4 by segment:

Three Months Ended

March 31, US$ millions, unaudited 2024 2023 Adjusted EFO Industrials $ 180 $ 162 Business Services 168 213 Infrastructure Services 72 86 Corporate and Other (89 ) (80 )



Adjusted EFO for the three months ended March 31, 2024 reflected increased contribution from our Industrials segment offset by the disposition of our nuclear technology services operation in our Infrastructure Services segment and the impact of higher interest expense in our Business Services segment. Adjusted EFO in the current period included $50 million of other income related to a distribution at our entertainment operation in our Business Services segment and $62 million of net gains primarily related to the sale of public securities in our Industrials segment. Adjusted EFO in the prior period included approximately $130 million of net gains primarily related to the sale of public securities and our residential property management operation in our Business Services segment.

Strategic Initiatives

Capital Recycling

During the quarter, we reached an agreement to sell our Canadian aggregates production operation and the U.K. and European assets of our road fuels operation. Total net proceeds from these transactions is expected to be approximately $390 million of which BBU’s share is expected to be approximately $180 million.



Refinancing

Subsequent to quarter end, BrandSafway, our work access services operation completed the repricing of a $1.3 billion term loan at SOFR plus 4.50%, reducing the interest rate spread on the debt from SOFR plus 5.50%. Total proceeds raised of $1.5 billion were upsized from the original loan size of $1.3 billion and excess proceeds were used to repay the existing borrowings.



Liquidity

We ended the quarter with approximately $1.6 billion of liquidity at the corporate level including $137 million of cash and liquid securities, $25 million of remaining preferred equity commitment from Brookfield Corporation and $1.4 billion of availability on our corporate credit facilities.

Distribution

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.0625 per unit, payable on June 28, 2024 to unitholders of record as at the close of business on May 31, 2024.

Additional Information

The Board has reviewed and approved this news release, including the summarized unaudited interim consolidated financial statements contained herein.

Brookfield Business Partners’ Letter to Unitholders and the Supplemental Information are available on our website https://bbu.brookfield.com under Reports & Filings.

Notes:

Attributable to limited partnership unitholders, general partnership unitholders, redemption-exchange unitholders, special limited partnership unitholders and BBUC exchangeable shareholders. Net income (loss) per limited partnership unit calculated as net income (loss) attributable to limited partners divided by the average number of limited partnership units outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2024 which was 74.3 million (March 31, 2023: 74.6 million). Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure of operating performance presented as net income and equity accounted income at the partnership’s economic ownership interest in consolidated subsidiaries and equity accounted investments, respectively, excluding the impact of interest income (expense), net, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, gains (losses) on acquisitions/dispositions, net, transaction costs, restructuring charges, revaluation gains or losses, impairment expenses or reversals, other income or expenses, and preferred equity distributions. The partnership’s economic ownership interest in consolidated subsidiaries and equity accounted investments excludes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests consistent with how the partnership determines net income attributable to non-controlling interests in its unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of operating results. The partnership believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides a comprehensive understanding of the ability of its businesses to generate recurring earnings which allows users to better understand and evaluate the underlying financial performance of the partnership’s operations and excludes items that the partnership believes do not directly relate to revenue earning activities and are not normal, recurring items necessary for business operations. Please refer to the reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA included in this release. Adjusted EFO is the partnership’s segment measure of profit or loss and is presented as net income and equity accounted income at the partnership’s economic ownership interest in consolidated subsidiaries and equity accounted investments, respectively, excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization expense, deferred income taxes, transaction costs, restructuring charges, unrealized revaluation gains or losses, impairment expenses or reversals and other income or expense items that are not directly related to revenue generating activities. The partnership’s economic ownership interest in consolidated subsidiaries excludes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests consistent with how the partnership determines net income attributable to non-controlling interests in its unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of operating results. In order to provide additional insight regarding the partnership’s operating performance over the lifecycle of an investment, Adjusted EFO includes the impact of preferred equity distributions and realized disposition gains or losses recorded in net income, other comprehensive income, or directly in equity, such as ownership changes. Adjusted EFO does not include legal and other provisions that may occur from time to time in the partnership’s operations and that are one-time or non-recurring and not directly tied to the partnership’s operations, such as those for litigation or contingencies. Adjusted EFO includes expected credit losses and bad debt allowances recorded in the normal course of the partnership’s operations. Adjusted EFO allows the partnership to evaluate its segments on the basis of return on invested capital generated by its operations and allows the partnership to evaluate the performance of its segments on a levered basis.

Brookfield Business Partners is a global business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that provide essential products and services and benefit from a strong competitive position. Investors have flexibility to invest in our company either through Brookfield Business Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BBUC), a corporation, or Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU; TSX: BBU.UN), a limited partnership. For more information, please visit https://bbu.brookfield.com .

Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed vehicle of Brookfield Asset Management’s Private Equity Group. Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager with over $900 billion of assets under management.

Please note that Brookfield Business Partners’ previous audited annual and unaudited quarterly reports have been filed on SEDAR+ and EDGAR, and are available at https://bbu.brookfield.com under Reports & Filings. Hard copies of the annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As at US$ millions, unaudited March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,148 $ 3,252 Financial assets 13,138 13,176 Accounts and other receivable, net 6,915 6,563 Inventory and other assets 5,187 5,321 Property, plant and equipment 15,406 15,724 Deferred income tax assets 1,216 1,220 Intangible assets 20,302 20,846 Equity accounted investments 2,143 2,154 Goodwill 13,960 14,129 Total Assets $ 81,415 $ 82,385 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Corporate borrowings $ 1,870 $ 1,440 Accounts payable and other 18,046 18,378 Non-recourse borrowings in subsidiaries of Brookfield Business Partners 40,013 40,809 Deferred income tax liabilities 3,086 3,226 Equity Limited partners $ 1,887 $ 1,909 Non-controlling interests attributable to: Redemption-exchange units 1,771 1,792 Special limited partner — — BBUC exchangeable shares 1,853 1,875 Preferred securities 740 740 Interest of others in operating subsidiaries 12,149 12,216 18,400 18,532 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 81,415 $ 82,385







Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Consolidated Statements of Operating Results US$ millions, unaudited

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Revenues $ 12,015 $ 13,758 Direct operating costs (10,878) (12,466) General and administrative expenses (317) (401) Interest income (expense), net (796) (865) Equity accounted income (loss) 23 25 Impairment reversal (expense), net 10 — Gain (loss) on acquisitions/dispositions, net 15 81 Other income (expense), net 116 129 Income (loss) before income tax 188 261 Income tax (expense) recovery Current (90) (126) Deferred 105 68 Net income (loss) $ 203 $ 203 Attributable to: Limited partners $ 17 $ 25 Non-controlling interests attributable to: Redemption-exchange units 15 24 Special limited partner — — BBUC exchangeable shares 16 25 Preferred securities 13 22 Interest of others in operating subsidiaries 142 107







Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures US$ millions, unaudited

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Business

Services Infrastructure

Services Industrials Corporate

and Other Total Net income (loss) $ 240 $ (65 ) $ 98 $ (70 ) $ 203 Add or subtract the following: Depreciation and amortization expense 254 212 342 — 808 Impairment reversal (expense), net (4 ) (12 ) 6 — (10 ) Gain (loss) on acquisitions/dispositions, net (15 ) — — — (15 ) Other income (expense), net1 (140 ) (18 ) 32 10 (116 ) Income tax (expense) recovery 24 (3 ) (27 ) (9 ) (15 ) Equity accounted income (loss) (1 ) (4 ) (18 ) — (23 ) Interest income (expense), net 252 180 327 37 796 Equity accounted Adjusted EBITDA2 17 39 16 — 72 Amounts attributable to non-controlling interests3 (422 ) (186 ) (548 ) — (1,156 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 205 $ 143 $ 228 $ (32 ) $ 544



Notes:

Other income (expense), net corresponds to amounts that are not directly related to revenue earning activities and are not normal, recurring income or expenses necessary for business operations. The components of other income (expense), net include $158 million of net revaluation gains, $50 million of other income related to a distribution at our entertainment operation, $21 million of transaction costs, $19 million of business separation expenses, stand-up costs and restructuring charges, and $52 million of other expenses. Equity accounted Adjusted EBITDA corresponds to the Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the partnership that is generated by its investments in associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Amounts attributable to non-controlling interests are calculated based on the economic ownership interests held by the non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries.









Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures US$ millions, unaudited

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Business

Services Infrastructure

Services Industrials Corporate

and Other Total Net income (loss) $ 176 $ 101 $ (31 ) $ (43 ) $ 203 Add back or deduct the following: Depreciation and amortization expense 253 303 344 — 900 Gain (loss) on acquisitions/dispositions, net (67 ) (14 ) — — (81 ) Other income (expense), net1 29 (187 ) 28 1 (129 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 39 7 35 (23 ) 58 Equity accounted income (loss) (2 ) (9 ) (14 ) — (25 ) Interest income (expense), net 241 260 333 31 865 Equity accounted Adjusted EBITDA2 14 42 15 — 71 Amounts attributable to non-controlling interests3 (471 ) (278 ) (491 ) — (1,240 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 212 $ 225 $ 219 $ (34 ) $ 622



Notes:

Other income (expense), net corresponds to amounts that are not directly related to revenue earning activities and are not normal, recurring income or expenses necessary for business operations. The components of other income (expense), net include $234 million of net gains on debt modification and extinguishment, $47 million of business separation expenses, stand-up costs and restructuring charges, $21 million of transaction costs, and $37 million of other expenses. Equity accounted Adjusted EBITDA corresponds to the Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the partnership that is generated by our investments in associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Amounts attributable to non-controlling interests are calculated based on the economic ownership interests held by the non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries.







Brookfield Business Corporation Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Brookfield, News, May 3, 2024 – Brookfield Business Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BBUC) announced today its net income (loss) for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Three Months Ended

March 31, US$ millions, unaudited 2024 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to Brookfield Business Partners $ (150) $ (140)



Net loss attributable to Brookfield Business Partners for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $150 million compared to net loss of $140 million during the same period in 2023. Current period results included a remeasurement loss on our exchangeable and class B shares that are classified as liabilities under IFRS. As at March 31, 2024, the exchangeable and class B shares were remeasured to reflect the closing price of $22.10 per unit. Prior period results included contribution from our nuclear technology services operation which was sold in November 2023.

Dividend

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.0625 per share, payable on June 28, 2024 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on May 31, 2024. This dividend is identical in amount per share and has identical record and payment dates to the quarterly distribution declared by the Board of Directors of the general partner of Brookfield Business Partners on its units.

Additional Information

Each exchangeable share of Brookfield Business Corporation has been structured with the intention of providing an economic return equivalent to one unit of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Each exchangeable share will be exchangeable at the option of the holder for one unit. Brookfield Business Corporation will target that dividends on its exchangeable shares will be declared and paid at the same time as distributions are declared and paid on the Brookfield Business Partners’ units and that dividends on each exchangeable share will be declared and paid in the same amount as distributions are declared and paid on each unit to provide holders of exchangeable shares with an economic return equivalent to holders of units.

In addition to carefully considering the disclosures made in this news release in its entirety, shareholders are strongly encouraged to carefully review the Letter to Unitholders, Supplemental Information and other continuous disclosure filings which are available at https://bbu.brookfield.com .

Please note that Brookfield Business Corporation’s previous audited annual and unaudited quarterly reports have been filed on SEDAR+ and EDGAR and are available at https://bbu.brookfield.com/bbuc under Reports & Filings. Hard copies of the annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request.





Brookfield Business Corporation Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As at US$ millions, unaudited March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 743 $ 772 Financial assets 303 224 Accounts and other receivable, net 3,601 3,569 Inventory, net 59 61 Other assets 710 737 Property, plant and equipment 2,622 2,743 Deferred income tax assets 227 221 Intangible assets 6,756 6,931 Equity accounted investments 216 222 Goodwill 5,650 5,702 Total Assets $ 20,887 $ 21,182 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Accounts payable and other $ 4,939 $ 4,818 Non-recourse borrowings in subsidiaries of Brookfield Business Corporation 8,545 8,823 Exchangeable and class B shares 1,612 1,501 Deferred income tax liabilities 1,235 1,280 Equity Brookfield Business Partners $ 722 $ 880 Non-controlling interests 3,834 3,880 4,556 4,760 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 20,887 $ 21,182







Brookfield Business Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operating Results US$ millions, unaudited

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 20231 Continuing operations Revenues $ 1,865 $ 1,865 Direct operating costs (1,652) (1,616) General and administrative expenses (64) (61) Interest income (expense), net (210) (212) Equity accounted income (loss) 1 (2) Impairment reversal (expense), net (2) — Remeasurement of exchangeable and class B shares (111) (121) Other income (expense), net (11) (38) Income (loss) before income tax from continuing operations (184) (185) Income tax (expense) recovery Current (44) (10) Deferred 54 13 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (174) $ (182) Discontinued operations Net income (loss) from discontinued operations — (3) Net income (loss) $ (174) $ (185) Attributable to: Brookfield Business Partners $ (150) $ (140) Non-controlling interests (24) (45)

Notes:

Comparative prior period results have been adjusted to reflect our nuclear technology services operation as a discontinued operation presented as a single amount excluded from continuing operations. Our nuclear technology services operation was reported as part of continuing operations until the end of the third quarter of 2023. Following the sale in the fourth quarter of 2023, comparative prior period results reflect the classification as a discontinued operation.





