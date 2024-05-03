Snake ‘n’ Rooter Plumbing Offers Water Heater Repair & Sewer Repair in Lee's Summit, MO
LEE'S SUMMIT, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Snake ‘n’ Rooter Plumbing Company, a trusted name in plumbing services, is pleased to offer water heater repair and sewer repair services in Lee's Summit, MO.
Dealing with a malfunctioning water heater can disrupt daily routines and tasks. Snake ‘n’ Rooter Plumbing understands the inconvenience. It is committed to providing prompt and reliable solutions to common water heater problems such as leaks, valve and burner repairs, sediment buildup, and pilot light repair. With over 30 years of experience, their skilled technicians ensure swift and accurate repairs, restoring piping hot water to homes efficiently and safely.
The company specializes in tankless water heater installations, offering homeowners an energy-efficient, space-saving alternative for consistent hot water supply. Tankless water heaters provide hot water on demand, eliminating the worry of running out during showers or other household activities. They are compact, durable, and can significantly reduce energy bills.
In addition to water heater services, Snake ‘n’ Rooter Plumbing also provides professional sewer line services. From repairs to addressing common sewer line problems such as old age, sediment buildup, root intrusions, blockages, or improper installation, their team ensures the proper functioning and integrity of the plumbing system.
Residents of Lee's Summit, MO, can rely on Snake ‘n’ Rooter Plumbing for expert water heater and sewer repair services. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit the Snake ‘n’ Rooter Plumbing website or call 816-554-3337.
About Snake ‘n’ Rooter Plumbing Company: Snake ‘n’ Rooter Plumbing Company is an award-winning, locally owned and operated, full-service plumbing company since 1978. Serving the Greater Kansas City, Topeka, and Lawrence communities, they offer 24/7 emergency assistance with competitive pricing and no additional fees for nights, weekends, or holidays. With a commitment to professionalism, cleanliness, and customer service, Snake ‘n’ Rooter Plumbing values every customer, with over 83 percent of jobs being from returning customers, showcasing their dedication to quality service.
Jeff Barefoot
Dealing with a malfunctioning water heater can disrupt daily routines and tasks. Snake ‘n’ Rooter Plumbing understands the inconvenience. It is committed to providing prompt and reliable solutions to common water heater problems such as leaks, valve and burner repairs, sediment buildup, and pilot light repair. With over 30 years of experience, their skilled technicians ensure swift and accurate repairs, restoring piping hot water to homes efficiently and safely.
The company specializes in tankless water heater installations, offering homeowners an energy-efficient, space-saving alternative for consistent hot water supply. Tankless water heaters provide hot water on demand, eliminating the worry of running out during showers or other household activities. They are compact, durable, and can significantly reduce energy bills.
In addition to water heater services, Snake ‘n’ Rooter Plumbing also provides professional sewer line services. From repairs to addressing common sewer line problems such as old age, sediment buildup, root intrusions, blockages, or improper installation, their team ensures the proper functioning and integrity of the plumbing system.
Residents of Lee's Summit, MO, can rely on Snake ‘n’ Rooter Plumbing for expert water heater and sewer repair services. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit the Snake ‘n’ Rooter Plumbing website or call 816-554-3337.
About Snake ‘n’ Rooter Plumbing Company: Snake ‘n’ Rooter Plumbing Company is an award-winning, locally owned and operated, full-service plumbing company since 1978. Serving the Greater Kansas City, Topeka, and Lawrence communities, they offer 24/7 emergency assistance with competitive pricing and no additional fees for nights, weekends, or holidays. With a commitment to professionalism, cleanliness, and customer service, Snake ‘n’ Rooter Plumbing values every customer, with over 83 percent of jobs being from returning customers, showcasing their dedication to quality service.
Jeff Barefoot
Snake 'n' Rooter Plumbing Company
+1 816-554-3337
snrdispatch@snakenrooterplumbing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram