Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,002 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,905 in the last 365 days.

Job vacancy

Candidate Information Booklet — Principal Officer (Special Education, Therapy and Inclusion Services)

The successful candidate will work to ensure access to speech and language and occupational therapy services in order for children with special education or additional needs, to achieve the best possible educational outcomes.

You just read:

Job vacancy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more