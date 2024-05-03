Renewable Methanol Market | Expansive Coverage on the Novel Profit-Yielding Sources

Renewable Methanol Market Trends

Renewable Methanol Market Trends

The municipal solid waste segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for over one-third of the global renewable methanol market.

Rise in demand for sustainable energy sources, easy availability of renewable methanol, and stringent government regulations drive the growth of the global renewable methanol market.”
— David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global renewable methanol market is anticipated to witness substantial growth, reaching $5.3 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. Factors such as the rise in demand for sustainable energy sources, the easy availability of renewable methanol, and stringent government regulations are propelling market expansion. However, the high installation cost poses a challenge to market growth, while the replacement of marine fuels with renewable methanol presents new opportunities for market players.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1980

The emergence of Covid-19 has significantly impacted the global renewable methanol industry, with disruptions in the supply chain and manufacturing processes due to lockdowns and restrictions. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) reported a 5–15% decrease in global FDI, affecting manufacturers due to raw material shortages. Governments are focused on revitalizing the manufacturing sector to stimulate market recovery post-pandemic.

The municipal solid waste segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for over one-third of the global renewable methanol market. However, the CO2 emission segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period due to stringent regulations and increased adoption by companies.

In terms of end-user industry, the transportation segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing around one-third of the market, driven by renewable methanol's properties such as a high hydrogen to carbon ratio. Conversely, the power generation segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, attributed to the rising demand for electricity and methanol's potential as a fuel alternative to oil.

Geographically, North America is expected to witness the highest growth with a CAGR of 7.7% through 2027, propelled by the implementation of renewable fuel standards for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2018, driven by increased partnerships among major market players in the region.

Key market players include Advanced Chemical Technologies, Carbon Recycling International (CRI), BASF SE, Fraunhofer, Enerkem, Nordic Green, Innogy, Serenergy A/S, OCI N.V., and Sodra.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/renewable-methanol-market/purchase-options

David Correa
Allied Market Research
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Renewable Methanol Market | Expansive Coverage on the Novel Profit-Yielding Sources

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Market Research
+1 503-894-6022
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Europe Events Market Will Increase US $123.9 Billion by 2030 With Almost 8.7% CAGR From 2021 to 2030
Australia Period Care Market to See Stunning Growth: $1,028.7 Million with a CAGR of 5.3% From 2021 to 2030
Tactical Footwear Market Anticipates Exceeding USD 2.9 billion by 2031, Sustaining a Robust CAGR of 6.2%
View All Stories From This Author