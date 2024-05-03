North America Automated Inspection Equipment Market Aims for $831.6 Million by 2027, Say Allied Market Research

North America Railway Automated Inspection Equipment Market Share

PREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global North America railway automated inspection equipment market was pegged at $643.6 million in 2019 and is estimated to hit $831.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Rise in demand for passenger and freight capacity, increase in number of railway projects across North America, and surge in concern for railroad inspection and maintenance activities drive the growth of the North America railway automated inspection equipment market. On the other hand, growing penetration of autonomous inspection technology and requirement for skilled workforce to operate the inspection equipment impede the growth to some extent. However, high-end technological innovations at railway transportation front are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The North America railway automated inspection equipment market is analyzed across inspection system, offering, inspection vehicle, and country. Based on inspection system, the track geometry measurement system segment accounted for around two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost from 2020 to 2027. The rail profile measurement system segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Based on offering, the solution or equipment segment contributed to more than three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2019, and is projected to dominate from 2020 to 2027. Simultaneously, the services segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.90% by 2027.

Based on region, the market across the United States held the major share in 2019, garnering nearly three-fourths of the global market. The same region would also garner the fastest CAGR of 5.2% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied in the report include Canada and Mexico.

The overall production activities of the railway automated inspection equipment market participants have declined, owing to operations with limited workforce capacity and inadequate health safety measures. This expected weak business performance directly impacts the overall sales of the system and service of railway automated inspection equipment. However, in 2021, majority of the governments have focused on infrastructural development in the second wave of COVID-19 health crisis. Therefore, such infrastructure developments planned in the rail industry front for 2021 are anticipated to support the growth of the railway automated inspection equipment market.

