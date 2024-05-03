Hedge Fund Market to Reach $13 Trillion Globally, by 2032 at 10.7% CAGR | Renaissance Technologies LLC, Man Group Ltd

Investors are increasingly seeking diversification beyond traditional asset classes such as stocks and bonds.” — Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Global Hedge Fund Market by Strategy (Long/Short Equity, Event Driven, Currency Counterfeit Detector, Managed Futures/CTA, and Others) and Type (Offshore, Fund of Funds, and Domestic): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.” According to the report, the hedge fund market was valued at $4.8 trillion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $13 trillion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.7% from 2023 to 2032.

➡️𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11630

The increasing health awareness & wellness trends and increase in advancements in wearable technology & health monitoring devices boost the growth of the hedge fund market. In addition, factors such as government support and regulatory initiatives have positively impacted the market growth.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in investments in digital assets and advancements in technology boost the growth of the global hedge fund market. In addition, evolving regulatory landscape to safeguard the interests of investors by promoting transparency, disclosure, and fair treatment has positively impacted market growth. However, high fees charged by hedge funds and regulatory scrutiny & compliance costs are expected to hamper market growth. On the contrary, the rise of quantitative and systematic strategies is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

The event-driven segment maintained its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Depending on the strategy, the long/short equity segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global hedge fund market revenue, this is attributed to increasing investor interest in active management and the pursuit of alpha, especially in times of market uncertainty. However, the event-driven segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 13.9% from 2023 to 2032, due to its unique approach to trading futures contracts across various asset classes such as commodities, currencies, and financial instruments, which boosts the global market.

The offshore segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on the type, the fund of funds segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global hedge fund market revenue, as it provides access to top-performing hedge fund managers and strategies that are not available to individual investors. However, the offshore segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 13.5% from 2023 to 2032, The growth of the offshore segment can be attributed to the ability of these jurisdictions to provide a stable and supportive environment for hedge funds activities, allowing fund managers to focus on investment strategies without being burdened by excessive regulatory constraints.

➡️𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐖𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A11630

Asia-Pacific maintain its dominance by 2032

Region wise, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global hedge fund market revenue due to several factors such as the presence of a highly skilled talent pool in finance, coupled with a culture of innovation and risk-taking, has allowed North America hedge fund managers to excel in developing and implementing complex investment strategies. The combination of these factors solidifies North America's position as a dominant force in the global hedge fund industry. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.9% from 2023 to 2032 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Several factors contribute to this trend, including the region's strong economic conditions, technological advancements, regulatory changes, and investor sentiment.

Leading Market Players: -

Bridgewater Associates

Renaissance Technologies

Man Group

AQR Capital Management

Two Sigma Investments

Millennium Management

Citadel LLC

Elliott Management Corporation

Brevan Howard

BlackRock

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global hedge fund market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits of the Report

This study presents analytical depiction of the global hedge funds market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global hedge funds market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed market analysis depending on the present and future competitive intensity of the market.

➡️𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11630

Hedge Fund Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

By Type

Domestic Hedge Funds

Offshore Hedge Funds

Fund Of Funds

By End User

Individual

Enterprises

➡️𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 @ https://bit.ly/3wWcBgS

➡️𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞:

Microlending Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/micro-lending-market-A06003

Core Banking Solutions Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/core-banking-solutions-market-A08726

Online Banking Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/online-banking-market

Smart Machines in Banking Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-machines-in-banking-market-A14683

Virtual Account Management Software Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/virtual-account-management-software-market-A14705

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

United States

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com