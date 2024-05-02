Business ‘Needs to Play a Key Part in Welsh Healthcare Transformation’

2nd May 2024

Business leaders have met First Minister Vaughan Gething to address ‘mounting fears for the future of healthcare in Wales’.

Think-tank the Bevan Commission convened the cross-sector meeting, which it said was a ‘significant move’ designed to ‘discuss bold ideas for healthcare transformation and improvement’.

It heralded the event as the start of an important conversation with industry leaders about the role and responsibilities of business to support health.

The First Minister was joined by senior representatives from Public Health Wales and companies including CGI, Shell, Airbus and Admiral, for a discussion about how greater sharing and collaboration can support our communities and improve the health and wellbeing of people across Wales.

Bevan Commission Director Dr Helen Howson said:

“It is becoming increasingly clear that the only sustainable solutions for our health and care services will require everyone to play their part, from the NHS to the public and private sectors too. This event shows promising signs of a new culture of collaboration in Wales.”

With an ageing population and a shrinking health and care workforce, the Bevan Commission says it is working to proactively build bridges between government, healthcare, the public and business to pave the way for bold new ideas.

First Minister Vaughan Gething said: