Digital System Set to Help NHS Wales Efficiencies

2nd May 2024

A digital health information and electronic medical record system is set to be rolled out across Wales.

InterSystems, a data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical data and information challenges, has announced that Digital Health and Care Wales (DHCW) will be implementing InterSystems TrakCare Lab Enterprise (TCLE) for use across the country.

The solution will enable NHS Wales to deliver enhanced efficiencies in pathology services nationwide, including 23 laboratories across 13 separate hospitals and nine health boards.

DHCW is part of NHS Wales and its work includes supporting frontline staff with modern systems and secure access to information about their patients, and using data to provide insight and improve how health and care services are delivered.

InterSystems TrakCare is a health information system and electronic medical record (EMR) for delivering and managing patient care across the healthcare enterprise organisation with a single patient record. Every day, hospitals and clinics across the world use TrakCare to manage more than 400 million patient records, with the software configured for their policies, processes, regulation compliance, and clinical best practices.

NHS Wales has been an InterSystems customer for more than ten years since the original implementation of the TrakCare Lab solution. In that time, more than 98.6 million lab episodes have been generated, 306 million test sets, and more than two billion individual results.

By moving to a fully hosted managed service from InterSystems, NHS Wales will also benefit from a 24/7/365 support function, as well as the set-up, servicing, and maintenance of the hosting infrastructure. This removes the need for dedicated staff to manage the system and allows healthcare services resources to be redirected to enhance care delivery in other areas.

Building on established relationships with DHCW and NHS Wales, InterSystems showcased the capacities of TCLE to facilitate the establishment of an “All-Wales, fully standardised” pathology network service for laboratories throughout the country. InterSystems also articulated how its laboratory solution can enhance the accessibility and data-sharing capabilities of Wales Pathology Service by achieving greater levels of interoperability.

A key consideration was to ensure a continuity of pathology service across Wales during implementation. Having worked with InterSystems previously, NHS Wales was confident that InterSystems could ensure a transition that wouldn’t impact the delivery of care or introduce any clinical risk throughout the deployment process.

