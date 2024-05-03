PHOTO: Cornyn Meets with Wichita Falls Delegation

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) met yesterday with members of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce to discuss the importance of Sheppard Air Force Base, the national security supplemental funding package that was recently signed into law, and the upcoming FY25 defense authorization bill. See photo attached and below.

This image is in the public domain, but those wishing to do so may credit the Office of U.S. Senator John Cornyn.

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.