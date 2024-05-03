PHOTO: Cornyn Meets with TAMU Chancellor

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) met yesterday with Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp to discuss the system’s work on cutting-edge semiconductor research and development and opportunities to help bolster American manufacturing. See photo attached and below.

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.