Talk Show Host, Monique Daigneault, Launches Leadership Book

PHEONIX, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monique Daigneault is the President and CEO of MD Consulting, where she works as an executive coach with over three decades of experience developing corporate executives into successful leaders ready to change company cultures. She has achieved seven business certifications, an Associate and Bachelor of Science in Management, a Master of Science in Industrial and Organizational Psychology, and is an Accredited Master Coach. She is the contributing author to the Random House best seller, Ophelia’s Mom, and the self-published collaboration How to Win and Keep Clients. She is also the host of the live talk radio show Leading with Intention on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel.

After experiencing trauma in her childhood and young adulthood, she was unfortunately also met with abundant micro traumas in the corporate workplace. She realized that she was not alone in her experiences, and that many business leaders suffer from trauma inside and outside of the workplace. She began coaching to support, encourage, and teach fellow leaders how to align first with themselves by improving soft skills, health, and work-life balance, and then align with their organization and team.

These are the skills she continues to bring to her existing coaching clients, and to a new readership in The Survive and Thrive Toolkit for Leaders. She is thrilled to initiate this project and put much needed information into the hands of top business leaders. Her mission is to Build Better Leaders and there is no better way to do it than with this book!

The Survive and Thrive Toolkit for Leaders is a powerful self-help book with a distinctive leadership development angle. It provides a scalable, easily consumable process to help well-intentioned leaders heal from previous personal trauma, navigate current workplace micro trauma, support their teams through debilitating corporate culture, and grow into dynamic, successful corporate leaders. The primary market for this book is senior corporate leaders from the Director role to the C-suite role between the ages of 35-55.

The book contains two pillars focusing on two areas of development necessary for a respected leader. The first pillar offers tools and techniques to help a leader develop themselves personally through physical and mental health using the Dimensions of Wellness model. The second pillar emphasizes how a leader can then lead by example and impact the organization at the highest level to influence the overall corporate culture, vision, and mission. The final section of the book is called Integration, which provides readers with a final plan of action, ongoing support, resources, and measurements of success.

Readers will come away from each pillar with the support they need and the acknowledgement that they are not alone in their struggles because every chapter includes anonymous case studies from actual clients who have worked through topical, real-life situations and corporate problems. The client case studies of men and women are from a racially and geographically diverse set of clients. Moreover, readers may recognize their own experiences reflected in the personal stories of challenges with trauma and workplace dysfunction that are shared throughout the book.

Toxicity in the workplace and within teams is only increasing as companies struggle to transition to a post-COVID 19 remote work situation. These challenging, unstable times have stretched companies and their leaders beyond their capacity, and they do not know how to maintain a balance of authority, empathy, compassion, and assertiveness toward their coworkers, much less continue their own career trajectory. This book gives readers the tools they need to address their personal shortcomings and emerge from these unprecedented times as well-rounded, self-assured leaders.

