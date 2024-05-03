First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend For Second Quarter 2024

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Board of Directors meeting held May 1, 2024, a cash dividend of $3.20 per share was declared, payable on June 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of June 1, 2024.



CONTACT: Cheri Gillian

Secretary to the Board of Directors

907-777-3409