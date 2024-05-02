Lance Luke Partners with SuccessBooks® and Jack Canfield to Co-Author, “Mindset Matters”

Lance Luke

HONOLULU, HI, USA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces a groundbreaking partnership with Lance Luke, as he joins forces to co-author the highly anticipated book, "Mindset Matters,” alongside an exceptional team of authors, including the esteemed Jack Canfield.

Set to debut in the Summer of 2024, "Mindset Matters” promises to engage and inspire readers with its powerful narratives.

With over 43 years of experience in the construction industry, Lance Luke brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table. Formerly a general contractor and construction/project manager for real estate development companies, he now heads his independent construction consulting firm, Construction Management Inspection, LLC.

Lance Luke's impressive credentials include designations such as CCI (Certified Construction Inspector), CCPM (Certified Construction Project Manager), and CCC (Certified Construction Consultant). Renowned as a National Building Expert, Mr. Luke also serves as a court appointed expert witness on construction and real estate litigation cases, leveraging his vast experience to contribute to the resolution of complex disputes.

A prolific Best Selling Author and sought-after speaker, Mr. Luke has penned numerous articles on buildings and construction topics, published in both national and international media. He conducts up to 80 presentations annually to audiences in the construction, real estate, and property management sectors, showcasing his expertise through educational webinars and seminars.

Recognized for his excellence, Lance Luke is listed among America’s Premier Experts and has been featured in Marquis Who’s Who in America 70th Anniversary Edition. Additionally, he is a dedicated community service volunteer, business mentor, and professional speaker.

Beyond his contributions to the construction industry, Mr. Luke is a multifaceted entrepreneur, with ventures spanning digital marketing, publishing, AI, virtual assistant services, and online education. His commitment to innovation extends to filmmaking, where he excels as an award-winning movie producer, creating captivating content for his various business endeavors and clients.

In addition to his professional pursuits, Lance Luke is a talented musician, enriching lives through his performances with the music group Kolea.

SuccessBooks® warmly welcomes Lance Luke as a co-author of "Mindset Matters”. Stay tuned for the release of this transformative book, poised to captivate and empower audiences with the collective wisdom of Lance Luke, Jack Canfield, and their exceptional co-authors.