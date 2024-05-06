TechCon SoCal 2024 Brings Tech Innovation to San Diego
San Diego Tech Unicorns, Silicon Valley, Seattle & LA Luminaries Gather for a Day of Thought Leadership in San Diego on May 24 at the 2nd Annual TechCon SoCal
SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TechCon SoCal, the premier investment and innovation conference in Southern California, is excited to announce its 2024 event, taking place on Friday May 24th at the Legacy Resort and Spa. This year's conference promises to be the biggest and most impactful yet, with a focus on the latest advancements in the investment landscape, digital health, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, robotics, and deep tech.
Tickets can be purchased at https://www.techconsocal.com
"We are thrilled to bring TechCon SoCal back to San Diego, a city that has become a hub for technological innovation," said Faisal Mushtaq, the conference's Founder & CEO. "This year's event will feature cutting-edge keynotes, engaging panel discussions, and unparalleled networking opportunities for industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and tech enthusiasts alike."
The 1 day conference will feature a diverse lineup of speakers, including renowned experts, industry pioneers, and visionary thinkers. Attendees can expect to explore the latest trends, discover new technologies, and gain valuable insights that will shape the future of the tech landscape. Some of the key speakers at the conference are
Highlights of TechCon SoCal 2024 include:
Aira Technologies - Anand Chandrasekher, Founder & CEO
Aivita Biomedical - Hans Keirstead, Chairman & CEO
Bain & Company - Eli Weinberg, Partner
Chetan Sharma Consulting - Chetan Sharma, CEO
Cloudbeds - Adam Harris, CEO
Dexcom - Angela Steinway, VP Corporate Development
Diagnostic & Informatics Business, Philips - Reema Poddar, CEO
Drata - Daniel Marashlian, CTO
events.com - Mitch Thrower, CEO
GlobalLogic - Nitesh Banga, President & CEO
Google - Ali Arsanjani, Director AI/ML
Headspace - Ritwik Bhattacharya, CTO
Neal Bloom, Interlock Capital
Linear - Karri Saarinen, Co-Founder & CEO
Marvell - Raghib Hussain, President
MIPS - Sameer Wasson, CEO
Mighty Capital - SC Moatti, Managing Partner
ResMed - Badri Raghavan, VP Data Science and AI/ML
Saab - Michael Brasseur, Chief Strategy Officer
Securiti.ai - Rehan Jalil, CEO
Seismic - Doug Winter, CEO
Siemens Healthineers - Rangarajan Sampath, Senior Vice President & Head of Center for Innovation in Diagnostics
Soci - Afif Khoury, CEO
Startup San Diego, - Cheryl K. Goodman, Author, How to Win Friends and Influence Robots
TechStars - Misti Cain
Truvian - Jay Srinivasan, CEO
Viasat - Thomas Riedl CPO
US Navy - Michael Stewart, Director, Disruptive Capabilities Office
Investment Landscape Overview
With 30+ Venture Capitalists and Angel investors from the Bay Area, LA, Seattle and Southern California speaking at TechCon SoCal 2024, get a comprehensive overview of the investment landscape in the coming years from seed stage to series B and beyond. Some of the companies present at the conference are ICONIQ Capital, Ridge Ventures, Converge, Mucker Capital, Spark Growth Capital, Touring Capital and more
Digital Health and Life Sciences
Explore the latest advancements in Digital Health and Life Sciences from the leaders form Siemens Healthineers, Sharp Heath, GE Healthcare, ResMed, Dexcom, Philips healthcare and more
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
Explore the latest advancements in AI and ML, and learn how these technologies are transforming industries, from healthcare to finance.
Software, Data and Security
Dive into the critical issues of cybersecurity and data privacy, and discover strategies to protect your organization and personal information.
Startup Innovation Showcase: Shark Tank
Hear the pitches form 8 finalist companies representing Consumer, Deep Tech, Education, Healthcare, Legal, and Wellness, enabled by AI and next gen technologies. These pitches will be judged by 8 industry leaders: Anand Chandrasekar, Misti Cain, SC Moatti, Susan Paley, Chetan Sharma and Angela Steinway
Tickets for TechCon SoCal 2024 are now available, and there is special pricing for students and entrepreneurs for a limited time. To register or learn more about the conference, please visit the official website at https://www.techconsocal.com.
Partner Events Associated with the Conference
Startup San Diego as a key partner to Techcon SoCal is hosting a pre-event Happy Hour at the hotel on May 23, 2024. Tickets are only $35 for the pre-event gathering. Grab your tickets & learn more: https://ow.ly/sAgp50Rt9rt
PrimeTimes.Golf is holding a gathering the day prior to the event for advanced networking.
Date: Thursday May 23rd
$160 per golfer, Rental clubs can be booked as available for extra charge
12:00 start - socialize, warm up, get foursomes introduced
Tee off starting at 1:00
Venue: Coronado Golf Course
Complementary bucket of balls
No host lunch and bar available
Scramble format
For more info register here at:
https://primetimes.golf/round/coronado-may-23-3/
Contact Greg Lipper, Chief Tee Officer
Prime Times Golf, greg@primetimes.golf
About TechCon SoCal
TechCon SoCal is the premier technology conference in Southern California, bringing together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and tech enthusiasts to explore the latest advancements and innovations. The conference has been held annually since 2015 and has become a must-attend event for anyone interested in the future of technology.
Contact:
Faisal Mushtaq
Founder & CEO,, TechCon SoCal
support@techconsocal.com
Location:
Venue Address:
The Legacy Resort
875 Hotel Circle South San Diego, CA 92108
Cheryl Goodman
FindGood.tech
+1 858-999-5373
email us here
Techcon SoCal 2024