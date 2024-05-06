TechCon SoCal 2024 Brings Tech Innovation to San Diego

Faisal Mushtaq, Founder & CEO - Techcon SoCal May 24, 2024 Techcon Socal 2024 Techcon SoCal 2024

San Diego Tech Unicorns, Silicon Valley, Seattle & LA Luminaries Gather for a Day of Thought Leadership in San Diego on May 24 at the 2nd Annual TechCon SoCal

TechCon SoCal is back. We are bringing the best keynotes, panels & unparalleled networking opportunities for leaders, entrepreneurs & tech enthusiasts in one of the best cities for tech innovation.” — Faisal Mushtaq, Founder and CEO

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TechCon SoCal, the premier investment and innovation conference in Southern California, is excited to announce its 2024 event, taking place on Friday May 24th at the Legacy Resort and Spa. This year's conference promises to be the biggest and most impactful yet, with a focus on the latest advancements in the investment landscape, digital health, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, robotics, and deep tech.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.techconsocal.com

"We are thrilled to bring TechCon SoCal back to San Diego, a city that has become a hub for technological innovation," said Faisal Mushtaq, the conference's Founder & CEO. "This year's event will feature cutting-edge keynotes, engaging panel discussions, and unparalleled networking opportunities for industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and tech enthusiasts alike."

The 1 day conference will feature a diverse lineup of speakers, including renowned experts, industry pioneers, and visionary thinkers. Attendees can expect to explore the latest trends, discover new technologies, and gain valuable insights that will shape the future of the tech landscape. Some of the key speakers at the conference are

Highlights of TechCon SoCal 2024 include:

Aira Technologies - Anand Chandrasekher, Founder & CEO

Aivita Biomedical - Hans Keirstead, Chairman & CEO

Bain & Company - Eli Weinberg, Partner

Chetan Sharma Consulting - Chetan Sharma, CEO

Cloudbeds - Adam Harris, CEO

Dexcom - Angela Steinway, VP Corporate Development

Diagnostic & Informatics Business, Philips - Reema Poddar, CEO

Drata - Daniel Marashlian, CTO

events.com - Mitch Thrower, CEO

GlobalLogic - Nitesh Banga, President & CEO

Google - Ali Arsanjani, Director AI/ML

Headspace - Ritwik Bhattacharya, CTO

Neal Bloom, Interlock Capital

Linear - Karri Saarinen, Co-Founder & CEO

Marvell - Raghib Hussain, President

MIPS - Sameer Wasson, CEO

Mighty Capital - SC Moatti, Managing Partner

ResMed - Badri Raghavan, VP Data Science and AI/ML

Saab - Michael Brasseur, Chief Strategy Officer

Securiti.ai - Rehan Jalil, CEO

Seismic - Doug Winter, CEO

Siemens Healthineers - Rangarajan Sampath, Senior Vice President & Head of Center for Innovation in Diagnostics

Soci - Afif Khoury, CEO

Startup San Diego, - Cheryl K. Goodman, Author, How to Win Friends and Influence Robots

TechStars - Misti Cain

Truvian - Jay Srinivasan, CEO

Viasat - Thomas Riedl CPO

US Navy - Michael Stewart, Director, Disruptive Capabilities Office

Investment Landscape Overview

With 30+ Venture Capitalists and Angel investors from the Bay Area, LA, Seattle and Southern California speaking at TechCon SoCal 2024, get a comprehensive overview of the investment landscape in the coming years from seed stage to series B and beyond. Some of the companies present at the conference are ICONIQ Capital, Ridge Ventures, Converge, Mucker Capital, Spark Growth Capital, Touring Capital and more

Digital Health and Life Sciences

Explore the latest advancements in Digital Health and Life Sciences from the leaders form Siemens Healthineers, Sharp Heath, GE Healthcare, ResMed, Dexcom, Philips healthcare and more

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Explore the latest advancements in AI and ML, and learn how these technologies are transforming industries, from healthcare to finance.

Software, Data and Security

Dive into the critical issues of cybersecurity and data privacy, and discover strategies to protect your organization and personal information.

Startup Innovation Showcase: Shark Tank

Hear the pitches form 8 finalist companies representing Consumer, Deep Tech, Education, Healthcare, Legal, and Wellness, enabled by AI and next gen technologies. These pitches will be judged by 8 industry leaders: Anand Chandrasekar, Misti Cain, SC Moatti, Susan Paley, Chetan Sharma and Angela Steinway

Tickets for TechCon SoCal 2024 are now available, and there is special pricing for students and entrepreneurs for a limited time. To register or learn more about the conference, please visit the official website at https://www.techconsocal.com.

Partner Events Associated with the Conference

Startup San Diego as a key partner to Techcon SoCal is hosting a pre-event Happy Hour at the hotel on May 23, 2024. Tickets are only $35 for the pre-event gathering. Grab your tickets & learn more: https://ow.ly/sAgp50Rt9rt

PrimeTimes.Golf is holding a gathering the day prior to the event for advanced networking.

Date: Thursday May 23rd

$160 per golfer, Rental clubs can be booked as available for extra charge

12:00 start - socialize, warm up, get foursomes introduced

Tee off starting at 1:00

Venue: Coronado Golf Course

Complementary bucket of balls

No host lunch and bar available

Scramble format

For more info register here at:

https://primetimes.golf/round/coronado-may-23-3/

Contact Greg Lipper, Chief Tee Officer

Prime Times Golf, greg@primetimes.golf

About TechCon SoCal

TechCon SoCal is the premier technology conference in Southern California, bringing together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and tech enthusiasts to explore the latest advancements and innovations. The conference has been held annually since 2015 and has become a must-attend event for anyone interested in the future of technology.

Contact:

Faisal Mushtaq

Founder & CEO,, TechCon SoCal

support@techconsocal.com

Location:

Venue Address:

The Legacy Resort

875 Hotel Circle South San Diego, CA 92108

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.techconsocal.com

Techcon SoCal 2024