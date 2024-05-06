Submit Release
Grand Opening of The Ranch by GMV Wedding Venue in Von Ormy, TX

The Ranch by GMV Grand Opening Event

The Ranch by GMV Aerial Drone Photo

Oak Tree Ceremony at The Ranch by GMV

Experience The Ranch by GMV's Grand Opening event on May 8th in San Antonio, TX. Join us for live music, guided tours, cuisine, drinks, and exclusive giveaways!

— Pedro Font
SAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ranch by GMV proudly joins the esteemed Grand Monarch Venues as its fourth exquisite wedding and event venue in the San Antonio area. Embracing the region's natural beauty and local craftsmanship, The Ranch by GMV offers couples and guests a captivating blend of rustic charm and contemporary elegance for their special day on 40 private acres.

The Ranch by GMV's Grand Opening event is scheduled for May 8th from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM at 17875 TX-16, Von Ormy, TX 78073. Guests interested in the venue are invited to RSVP and join us for an evening of celebration. Guided tours will highlight the venue's unique features, while attendees can delight in live music, savor exquisite cuisine and drinks, and partake in exclusive giveaways.

"It's been a fulfilling journey transforming this property into a gorgeous wedding and event venue," shares Pedro Font, owner of The Ranch by GMV. "We can't wait to welcome couples and their families at our Grand Opening event on May 8th."

About The Ranch by GMV:

The Ranch by GMV is an indoor and outdoor-style wedding venue in Von Ormy, TX. With its rustic charm, breathtaking outdoor spaces, and elegant indoor facilities, The Ranch offers a captivating setting for weddings, quinces, and other celebrations.

About Grand Monarch Venues:

Grand Monarch Venues is a premier collection of wedding and event venues in San Antonio, Texas, dedicated to providing couples with exceptional settings and unparalleled service for their special day. Our venues include Anzures, MLTTX, Grand Monarch, and now the Ranch by GMV, the latest addition to our esteemed portfolio.

