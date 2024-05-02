Feels Good Man: $BRETT Leads the Memecoin Charge on Coinbase Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) Blockchain Base

The top memecoin and top ten coin overall on Base increases approaches $500 million in market cap, forecast for the rest of the year is even more bullish

DUBAI, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Popular memecoin $BRETT continues to gather momentum in 2024 as the most popular memecoin and top ten most popular overall on Coinbase Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) blockchain Base, and now approaches $500 million in market cap. With continued community support and positive secondary indicators like crypto ETF approvals, futures trading for flagship memecoin Dogecoin on Coinbase Derivatives, and the anticipation of Bitcoin pricing eventually reaching 100,000 USD, $BRETT’s growth picture remains bullish.



“We are seeing in real time how memes are not just an easy and funny way to share information on the internet, but to create almost immediate wealth by harnessing the power of these memes,” said $BRETT trader Crash. “This is the culmination of the grassroots financial movement of the past decade, from Bitcoin to r/WallStreetBets to now $BRETT, allowing people to escape the economic drudgery of living in The Matrix.”

Base is Coinbase’s L2 built on OP Stack in collaboration with Optimism. Coinbase recently released new smart wallet technology built on Base, with $BRETT quickly becoming the most popular memecoin available for purchase there. Coinbase continues to be ambitious in its promotion of Base and the memecoins sold there, with plans to onboard over 1 billion users to the chain. Community response memecoins like $BRETT are also an easy way to boost early liquidity for the developers of new platforms on Base.







$BRETT is one of the original characters of the Boy’s Club written by Matt Furie, the creator of the famous cartoon that has also inspired the popular Pepe meme and popular $PEPE memecoin. $BRETT involves a fixed total supply of 1 billion tokens, with a 6% transaction tax distributed to liquidity pools and burned tokens, aiming to reduce the overall supply and potentially increase the value over time.

$BRETT continues to hold strong amid recent sideways market movement for memecoins. Even while most memecoins are down 50 percent, $BRETT has seen only about a 30 percent decrease.

To learn more, check out BRETT at:

Tg: https://t.me/basedbrett

X: https://twitter.com/basedbrett

Website: https://www.basedbrett.com/

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency & securities.

Xenia von Wedel president TransformGroup 415-340-2792 brett (at) transformgroup.com