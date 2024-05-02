"Blue Sky, Clear Sailing": Zefiro Sponsored Athlete Erika Reineke Wins Major Qualifying Sailing Event

Erika Reineke of Miami, Florida is sponsored by Zefiro, and has competed in sailing events in 30 countries worldwide. After winning a major qualifying event, Ms. Reineke will be racing for the U.S. in the world’s preeminent athletic competition in France this summer. Zefiro has also hired several providers to provide investor relations services for the Company.



FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (the “Company”, “Zefiro”, or “ZEFI”) is pleased to announce that Erika Reineke , a yacht-sailing champion who is sponsored by Zefiro, has qualified to be a contender competing for the U.S. in the world’s preeminent athletic competition taking place in France this summer. Ms. Reineke was victorious in the qualifying event held in Miami, which was initially announced by Zefiro in a press release dated February 20, 2024 .

“There is a somewhat metaphorical connection between sailing as a sport, and Zefiro Methane Corp. as an environmental services company. Not only is sailing a non-polluting sport, but it is also something that is done using entirely ‘clean’ power in the form of natural winds,” said Zefiro Founder and Chief Executive Officer Talal Debs PhD. Dr. Debs continued, “On behalf of the entire team at Zefiro Methane Corp., we congratulate Erika Reineke on her victory which has qualified her for the summer games in France. The world of sailing is extraordinarily competitive, and we are very proud to have Zefiro’s logo displayed on Erika’s boat sails and sailing gear. I am thankful that Zefiro has been given the opportunity to be an official supporter of Ms. Reineke, whose fierce dedication and competitiveness embodies the spirit of Zefiro as an organization.”

Erika Reineke is a former US Rolex Yachtswoman of the Year (2017), four-time Collegiate Singlehanded National Champion (2013-2016), and four-time NCAA All-American (2013-2015, 2017). Reineke is also a current member of the US SailGP team and the America’s Cup (AC) Women’s team.

Zefiro recently released a video on its YouTube channel to commemorate Ms. Reineke’s victory. This video can be viewed by clicking on the image below or by clicking on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vH2mLfisphY





Zefiro-sponsored athlete Erika Reineke is shown in action in the video above, as well as in dialogue with Zefiro Founder and CEO Talal Debs PhD. To view the video, click here .

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR+ or the Investors section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

Zefiro Methane Corp. is also pleased to announce that it has engaged several service providers for investor relations. Details of each provider and their respective agreements are listed below.

The New Money Team (Market Awareness): The agreement is for USD $30,000 for a six-month strategic digital marketing program.

ITG Market Maker Services: ITG is to provide market-making services on the Cboe Canada, Inc. exchange. The fee on a monthly basis is CAD $6,000 per month

Stockhouse.com: Strategic digital marketing services, at a one-time fee of CAD $1,000.

Native Ads: Strategic digital marketing services and advertising, at a one-time fee of CAD $5,000.

Oil and Gas Bulletin: Newsletter service, with a total fee of CAD $60,000 for an extensive nine-month program of coverage.

ArmChair Trader: Armchair is based in the UK and provides a sophisticated newsletter to its constituency in the UK, Canada, and the Middle East, at a total fee of USD $25,000 for a six-month term.

Solidaire Investments: Solidaire will make introductions relating to road shows. The contract is for CAD $15,000 per month and this will be on a month-to-month basis based specifically upon performance.

Iman Khatam: Services to be provided shall include advising with regard to media awareness and online awareness strategies. The contract is for CAD $100,000 with a term of three months.

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is an environmental services company, specializing in methane abatement. Zefiro strives to be a key commercial force towards Active Sustainability. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, Zefiro is building a new toolkit to clean up air, land, and water sources directly impacted by methane leaks. The Company has built a fully integrated ground operation driven by an innovative monetization solution for the emerging methane abatement marketplace. As an originator of high-quality U.S.-based methane offsets, Zefiro aims to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns.

