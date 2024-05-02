FTC to Host Compliance Webinar on Rule Banning Noncompetes

The Federal Trade Commission will host an online compliance webinar on May 14, 2024, at 11a.m. ET to provide an overview of the FTC’s final rule banning noncompetes, which will include information on how to comply with the rule after its effective date.

The FTC recently voted to issue a rule that bans noncompetes for the vast majority of workers nationwide. Existing noncompetes for senior executives can remain in force under the FTC’s final rule, but employers are banned from entering into or attempting to enforce any new noncompetes, even if they involve senior executives. Employers will be required to provide notice to workers other than senior executives who are bound by an existing noncompete that they will not be enforcing any noncompetes against them after the rule’s effective date.

The FTC invites members of the public to submit questions ahead of the webinar. Questions can be submitted by email at asknoncompete@ftc.gov.

The webinar is free and open to the public. Staff of the FTC’s Office of Policy Planning will provide an overview of the rule and will answer questions submitted prior to the webinar. The webinar is expected to last 45 minutes.

A link to the webinar will be available on the day of the event, shortly before the webinar starts via FTC.gov. The webinar will be recorded, and the webinar will be available on the Commission’s website after the meeting.

A summary of the rule and a Business and Small Entity Compliance Guide are available on the FTC’s website.