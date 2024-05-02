The Quarter Smith Enhances Services to Include Comprehensive Buying Options for Precious Items
The importance placed on client convenience and security is paramount.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Quarter Smith, renowned in the South since 1978 for its specialization in the purchase of gold, diamonds, watches, and precious metals, today announced an enhanced range of services tailored to meet the diverse needs of its clientele. Located in the historic French Quarter of New Orleans, this esteemed establishment continues to uphold its commitment to professional and secure transactions in the buying and selling of valuable items.
Gold, a timeless asset, forms the cornerstone of the buying services at The Quarter Smith. Clients looking to sell gold items, from single rings to full collections, receive meticulous, expert evaluations. Similarly, the demand for diamonds of various cuts and sizes is met with precise appraisals, ensuring sellers receive informed assessments based on current market trends.
The watch market, particularly those crafted by Rolex, is subject to nuanced understanding and appreciation. The Quarter Smith’s expertise extends to acquiring individual timepieces as well as entire collections, providing a reliable platform for enthusiasts and collectors to sell their esteemed watches.
Beyond these, The Quarter Smith’s acquisition isn't limited to jewelry alone. The service extends to buying other precious metals including silver, platinum, and palladium, addressing the needs of clients with diverse portfolios. The company also specializes in the purchase of old coins and sterling silver items, such as flatware and tea sets, catering to a niche segment of collectors.
Ken Bowers, owner of The Quarter Smith, stated, "Attention to detail and comprehensive service define the operations. Each transaction is approached with a focus on security and professionalism, ensuring that all parties are supported throughout the process."
For those selling estate jewelry or involved in estate sales, The Quarter Smith offers a service characterized by sensitivity and confidentiality, acknowledging the emotional value often associated with such pieces. The aim is to facilitate a respectful and satisfactory exchange for all parties involved.
In recognition of the importance of security in transactions involving valuable goods, The Quarter Smith emphasizes its bonded and insured status. This reassurance is crucial for clients who entrust the company with their valuable possessions. To further enhance convenience and security, The Quarter Smith accommodates meetings at the client’s bank of choice or at a bank with which the company has affiliations.
"The importance placed on client convenience and security is paramount," added Bowers. "This approach not only provides peace of mind but also underscores the professionalism that has been a hallmark of The Quarter Smith since its inception."
Prompt and courteous service remains a priority for The Quarter Smith. Every client interaction is handled with the utmost professionalism and efficiency, ensuring that all inquiries and transactions are processed swiftly and to the client’s satisfaction.
With decades of experience and a deep understanding of the market dynamics of precious items, The Quarter Smith remains a trusted name in the industry. The services offered reflect a commitment to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and client service.
