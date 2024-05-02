Trisura Group Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

TORONTO, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. (“Trisura” or “Trisura Group”) (TSX: TSU), a leading specialty insurance provider, today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2024.



David Clare, President and CEO of Trisura, stated, “Trisura demonstrated strong performance in the quarter with Operating net income of $33.2 million, or $0.68 per share, driven by continued growth, profitable underwriting and higher investment income.

Continued expansion of market share and distribution partners drove insurance revenue growth of 16.5%. In Canada, disciplined underwriting resulted in a Combined ratio of 81.8%, while in US Fronting continued growth and an improved loss ratio resulted in a strong insurance service result and improved fronting operational ratio.

Net investment income grew 66.3% in the quarter, reaching $16.8 million through higher yields and an increased size of the investment portfolio.

Growth, strong earnings, and gains on the investment portfolio lifted book value to over $662 million. In the quarter, we closed the acquisition of our Treasury-listed surety company and look forward to expanding our US surety presence in the coming years. With a larger capital base, increased financial flexibility and ample opportunities to grow, we are optimistic for the years ahead.”

Financial Highlights

Insurance revenue growth of 16.5% compared to Q1 2023 demonstrated continued momentum across the organization.

Net income of $36.4 million in the quarter was higher than Q1 2023 as a result of growth in the business, improved profitability in US Fronting, unrealized gains in the investment portfolio and higher net investment income. Operating net income ( 1 ) of $33.2 million in the quarter increased 16.0% compared to Q1 2023, driven by growth in the business, profitable underwriting and higher net investment income.

of $33.2 million in the quarter increased 16.0% compared to Q1 2023, driven by growth in the business, profitable underwriting and higher net investment income. EPS of $0.75 in Q1 2024 was greater than Q1 2023. Operating EPS ( 2) of $0.68 for the quarter increased by 11.5%.

of $0.68 for the quarter increased by 11.5%. Book value per share ( 3) of $13.89 increased 24.6% from March 31, 2023, primarily the result of earnings in the Canadian operations, higher Net investment income and the equity raise in Q3 2023.

of $13.89 increased 24.6% from March 31, 2023, primarily the result of earnings in the Canadian operations, higher Net investment income and the equity raise in Q3 2023. ROE(3) was 15.3% for the period ended Q1 2024 demonstrating an increase compared to recent quarters and a return to our mid-teens target despite the impact of the run-off program in 2023. Operating ROE(4) of 20.0% was comparable to Q1 2023 and benefitted from growth, as well as higher Net investment income.



Amounts in C$ millions Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Variance Insurance revenue 744.3 639.1 16.5 % Net income 36.4 14.0 160.7 % Operating net income(1) 33.2 28.6 16.0 % EPS – diluted, $ 0.75 0.30 150.0 % Operating EPS – diluted, $(2) 0.68 0.61 11.5 % Book value per share, $(3) 13.89 11.15 24.6 % Debt-to-Capital ratio(3) 10.2 % 12.8 % (2.6pts ) ROE(3) 15.3 % 4.1 % 11.2pts Operating ROE(4) 20.0 % 20.6 % (0.6pts ) Combined ratio – Canada 81.8 % 80.7 % 1.1pts Fronting operational ratio excluding certain non-recurring items – US(5) 84.8 % 86.0 % (1.2pts )





Insurance Operations

Insurance revenue in Canada of $221.9 million in the quarter increased by 23.4% compared to Q1 2023, reflecting increased market share, expansion of distribution relationships, expanding fronting and growth of US Surety. Strong underwriting contributed to a Combined ratio of 81.8%, a ROE of 28.8% and Operating ROE of 28.1% in Q1 2024.

Insurance revenue in the US of $522.4 million in the quarter increased by 13.7%, compared to Q1 2023, reflecting favourable market conditions and maturation of existing programs. Fee income(6) of $22.1 million in the quarter increased by 23.0% compared to Q1 2023. Net income of $12.5 million and operating net income of $13.4 million in the quarter was driven by strong underwriting performance and increased investment income, which supported a 14.3% Operating ROE.

Capital

The Minimum Capital Test ratio ( 7) of our regulated Canadian subsidiary was 259% as at March 31, 2024 (251% as at December 31, 2023), which comfortably exceeded regulatory requirements (8) of 150%.

of our regulated Canadian subsidiary was 259% as at March 31, 2024 (251% as at December 31, 2023), which comfortably exceeded regulatory requirements of 150%. As at December 31, 2023, the Risk-Based Capital of the regulated insurance companies of Trisura US were in excess of the various company action levels of the states in which they are licensed.

Consolidated debt-to-capital ratio of 10.2% as at March 31, 2024 is below our long-term target of 20.0%.



Investments

Net investment income rose 66.3% in the quarter compared to Q1 2023. The portfolio benefited from higher risk-adjusted yields, increased capital generated from strong operational performance and recent equity raises.



Corporate Development

Closed the acquisition of First Founders Assurance Company, a US Treasury listed surety company.



Governance

Appointed Lilia Sham to the Company’s Board of Directors.



About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is a specialty insurance provider operating in the Surety, Risk Solutions, Corporate Insurance, and Fronting business lines of the market. Trisura has investments in wholly owned subsidiaries through which it conducts insurance and reinsurance operations. Those operations are primarily in Canada and the United States. Trisura Group Ltd. Is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TSU”.

Further information is available at https://www.trisura.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group Ltd. are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com.

Trisura Group Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted) As at March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents 636,186 604,016 Investments 1,056,639 890,157 Other assets 33,678 53,712 Reinsurance contract assets 1,947,341 2,003,589 Capital assets and intangible assets 28,053 16,657 Deferred tax assets 34,890 16,314 Total assets 3,736,787 3,584,445 Insurance contract liabilities 2,871,676 2,769,951 Other liabilities 127,897 120,065 Loan payable 75,000 75,000 Total liabilities 3,074,573 2,965,016 Shareholders' equity 662,214 619,429 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 3,736,787 3,584,445





Trisura Group Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the three months ended March 31

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Insurance revenue 744,266 639,100 Insurance service expenses (580,940 ) (500,443 ) Net expense from reinsurance contracts assets (127,878 ) (121,942 ) Insurance service result 35,448 16,715 Net investment income 16,753 10,071 Net gains (losses) 12,276 (2,215 ) Net credit impairment losses (1,830 ) (149 ) Total investment income 27,199 7,707 Finance expenses from insurance contracts (36,658 ) (36,628 ) Finance income from reinsurance contracts 32,800 31,902 Net insurance finance (expenses) income (3,858 ) (4,726 ) Net financial result 23,341 2,981 Net insurance and financial result 58,789 19,696 Other income 5,345 5,178 Other operating expenses (15,012 ) (5,432 ) Other finance costs (614 ) (600 ) Income before income taxes 48,508 18,842 Income tax expense (12,075 ) (4,866 ) Net income 36,433 13,976 Operating net income 33,188 28,613 Other comprehensive income 8,939 5,921 Comprehensive income 45,372 19,897





Trisura Group Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the three months ended March 31

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Net income 36,433 13,976 Non-cash items (6,384 ) 5,232 Change in working capital 160,070 (1,046 ) Realized losses 330 245 Income taxes paid (4,056 ) (3,837 ) Interest paid (115 ) (127 ) Net cash from operating activities 186,278 14,443 Proceeds on disposal of investments 38,368 31,601 Purchases of investments (179,636 ) (79,987 ) Acquisition of subsidiary (15,015 ) - Net purchases of capital and intangible assets (532 ) (177 ) Net cash used in investing activities (156,815 ) (48,563 ) Shares issued 1,335 711 Shares purchased under Restricted Share Units plan (3,076 ) (869 ) Lease payments (586 ) (512 ) Net cash (used in) from financing activities (2,327 ) (670 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents, during the period 27,136 (34,790 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 604,016 406,368 Currency translation 5,034 (3,368 ) Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 636,186 368,210





Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Table 1 – Reconciliation of reported Net income to Operating net income(1): reflect Net income, adjusted for certain items to normalize earnings to core operations in order to reflect our North American specialty operations.

Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Net income 36,433 13,976 Adjustments: Non-recurring items 3,714 14,691 Impact of share based compensation 2,923 (3,370 ) Impact of movement in yield curve within Finance income from insurance and reinsurance contracts (436 ) 4,726 Net (gains) losses (12,276 ) 2,215 Net credit impairment losses 1,830 149 Tax impact of above items 1,000 (3,774 ) Operating net income 33,188 28,613





Table 2 – ROE(3) and Operating ROE(4): a measure of the Company’s use of equity.

Q1 2024 Q1 2023 LTM net income 89,398 18,433 LTM average equity 583,798 449,417 ROE 15.3 % 4.1 % Operating LTM net income(4) 116,819 92,666 LTM average equity 583,798 449,417 Operating LTM ROE 20.0 % 20.6 %





Table 3 – Reconciliation of Average equity(9) to LTM average equity: LTM average equity is used in calculating Operating ROE.

Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Average equity 587,336 439,502 Adjustments: days in quarter proration (3,538 ) 9,915 LTM average equity 583,798 449,417





Footnotes

(1) See section on Non-IFRS financial measures table 10.2.1 in Q1 2024 MD&A for details on composition. Operating net income is a non-IFRS financial measure. Non-IFRS financial measures are not standardized financial measures under the financial reporting framework used to prepare the financial statements of the Company to which the measure relates and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other companies. Details and an explanation of how it provides useful information to an investor can be found in the Q1 2024 MD&A, Section 10, Operating Metrics table.

(2) This is a non-IFRS ratio, see table 10.2 in Q1 2024 MD&A for details on composition, as well as each non-IFRS financial measure used as a component of the ratio, and an explanation of how it provides useful information to an investor. Non-IFRS ratios are not standardized under the financial reporting framework used to prepare the financial statements of the Company to which the ratio relates and might not be comparable to similar ratios disclosed by other companies. To access MD&A, see Trisura’s website or SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

(3) This is a supplementary financial measure. Refer to Q1 2024 MD&A, Section 10, Operating Metrics table for its composition.

(4) This is a non-IFRS ratio. See table 10.4 in Q1 2024 MD&A for details on composition, as well as each non-IFRS financial measure used as a component of ratio, and an explanation of how it provides useful information to an investor.

(5) This is a non-IFRS financial measure. Adjusted figures exclude the impacts from write down of reinsurance recoverables, and the run-off program.

(6) This is a non-IFRS financial measure. See table 10.5.4 in Q1 2024 MDA for details on composition.

(7) This measure is calculated in accordance with the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada’s (OSFI’s) Guideline A, Minimum Capital Test.

(8) This target is in accordance with OSFI’s Guideline A-4, Regulatory Capital and Internal Capital Targets.

(9) Average equity is calculated as the sum of opening equity and closing equity over the last twelve months, divided by two.

