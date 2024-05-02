Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,444 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,632 in the last 365 days.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. Announces Change to Deputy Portfolio Manager

NEW YORK, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nomura Asset Management U.S.A. Inc. (“NAM-USA”), the manager of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE: JOF) (the “Fund”) announces that Hiroaki Tanaka of Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd. (“NAM-Tokyo”) has replaced Makoto Ito of NAM-Tokyo as the Fund’s deputy portfolio manager effective April 30, 2024. Atsushi Katayama of NAM-Tokyo will continue to serve as the lead portfolio manager for the Fund and Mr. Ito will continue on the portfolio management team for the Fund.

Mr. Tanaka has been a portfolio manager at NAM-Tokyo since 2008 and is a member of NAM-Tokyo’s Japanese Small Cap. Stock Selection Committee. He has over 21 years of investment management experience in Japanese small cap and growth equities investing and such experience is expected to enhance the overall portfolio management team for the Fund. The investment objective of the Fund is not changing as a result of the change.

The Fund invests primarily in the securities of smaller capitalization companies in Japan and is designed for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation. NAM-USA is based in New York and is a subsidiary of NAM-Tokyo, which is one of the largest investment advisory companies in Japan in terms of assets under management and which serves as the investment adviser to the Fund.

Contact:
Maria Premole
1-800-833-0018
JOFInvestorRelations@nomura-asset.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. Announces Change to Deputy Portfolio Manager

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more